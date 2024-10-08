Joe Biden Steals Kamala Harris’s Thunder and Throws Her Under the Bus… AGAIN! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden provided an update on the federal government’s preparations for Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified to a category 5 storm and is currently roaring towards Florida.

WATCH:

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago. 1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

The Southeast is still reeling from Hurricane Helene after the Biden-Harris Regime blocked aid to the region.

Biden bigfooted Kamala Harris and threw her under the bus again during remarks on Hurricane Milton preparations.

Harris went after Ron DeSantis for “playing political games at this moment.”

She LIED about DeSantis refusing to take her calls.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris really just went after Ron DeSantis for “playing political games at this moment.” Harris lied about DeSantis refusing to take her calls, she’s a truly horrible person. pic.twitter.com/PaGJd5KON7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024

Joe Biden contradicted Kamala Harris’s claims and threw her under the bus.

Biden held his briefing at the same time Harris appeared on ABC’s “The View.”

“The governor of Florida has been cooperative and gotten all that he needs. I talked to him yesterday. I said no, you’re doing a great job and we thank you for it,” Biden said after Kamala Harris claimed DeSantis was ignoring her phone calls.

JOE THROWS KAMALA UNDER THE BUS! Biden says DeSantis is ‘doing a great job’ & has his ‘direct number’ after Harris said the governor ignored her phone calls pic.twitter.com/1ExHXgZUX6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2024

Kamala Harris is desperate to distance herself from Joe Biden as he actively sabotages her campaign.

Joe Biden surprised White House reporters last Friday when he crashed a press briefing for the first time.

Biden spoke about the suspended dockworkers strike and the jobs numbers as Kamala Harris took the stage at a campaign event in Detroit.

CNN even accused Joe Biden of “overshadowing” Kamala Harris and stealing her thunder.

Joe Biden also sabotaged Kamala Harris by claiming she is tied to every single of his failures.

“We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden on Kamala: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/qi1O7fsZGr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris is now trying to ditch Joe Biden in the final weeks before the election.