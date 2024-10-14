Joe Biden Issues Warning to Iran: “Any Attempt to Kill Donald Trump Is an Act of War”

Joe Biden threatened Iran on Monday, saying there will be consequences in case of another assassination attempt on Donald Trump that can be pinned on the Islamic republic.

According to the Washington Post, US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that Washington had been monitoring Iranian threats against Trump for many years.

The Biden regime has funded the Iranians with billions of dollars in assets in the past four years.

RBC Ukraine reported:

The United States has warned Iran of serious consequences in the event of an assassination attempt on Trump and former officials. We are talking about former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the Trump administration’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook. The latter two are now under government protection. “Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences,” Savett said. According to a senior administration official, Biden sent a message “to the highest levels” of the Iranian government, warning them to stop plotting against Trump and former US officials.

This was an interesting development.

TGP contributor John Mills wrote earlier about Iran’s reported threats against Trump.

On September 25, 2024, the FBI acknowledged to the Associated Press that they gave a briefing to the Trump Team of credible threats to Donald J. Trump. “In a statement Tuesday, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the meeting included information about “real and specific” threats to “assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.” Predictably, Corporate Media chose to quibble and parse because the target was Candidate Trump. Reuters said, “Trump implicates Iran, without evidence, in assassination attempts against him”. Reuters needs to keep up with the story, the FBI had already acknowledged briefing the Trump Campaign on real and specific assassination threats by Iran.

It is interesting that the Biden regime would make these statements now – considering the last two would-be Trump assassins were radicalized leftists fed on a steady diet of Democrat party and legacy media attacks and smears on President Trump.

And why were these remarks made today? What is that about?