Iran Targets Trump Force One, National Security Apparatus Shows Little Alacrity

The drama, danger, and stakes of Election 2024 have now multiplied exponentially to grave and mortal levels.

On September 25, 2024, the FBI acknowledged to the Associated Press that they gave a briefing to the Trump Team of credible threats to Donald J. Trump.

“In a statement Tuesday, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the meeting included information about “real and specific” threats to “assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”

Predictably, Corporate Media chose to quibble and parse because the target was Candidate Trump. Reuters said, “Trump implicates Iran, without evidence, in assassination attempts against him”.

Reuters needs to keep up with the story, the FBI had already acknowledged briefing the Trump Campaign on real and specific assassination threats by Iran.

The FBI briefing likely minimized information on sources, methods, tactics, techniques, and procedures to safeguard the information and what they shared likely had the caveat to not share the information with media, but that’s not good enough for Reuters.

This direct threat by a foreign power is unprecedented. We may have disagreements with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on certain topics, but his reaction was correct, “This is an Act of War” and that Iran should “pay a price” for targeting Trump and attempting to “undermine” the Presidential Elections in the United States.

Thanks for the warning, Let’s see action

Refreshing everyone’s memory, there are at least three named Iranian assassins already in the U.S. or at large as part of the Iranian assassination effort.

They are Majid Dastjani Farahani, “a suspected member of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, who the Bureau alleged has been recruiting “individuals for operations in the U.S., to include lethal targeting of current/former USG officials.”

“Asif Merchant, is another Iranian Assassin who “orchestrated a plot to assassinate U.S. government officials on U.S. soil” in New York City. The Department of Justice alleges Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), tried to hire people to assassinate John Bolton, Trump’s National Security Adviser who authorized the elimination of Qesam Soleimani, the IRGC leader while he was in Baghdad, Iraq on January 3, 2020.

The Harris Team has also released 102 other terrorists into the U.S. after their initial arrival enabled by the Open Borders campaign of Border Czar Harris.

Now that the FBI has conducted this briefing, where is the action? I’ve experienced such briefings in the past and the basic caution passed along is “Be Alert”. Other than that, there was little proffered in the form of protective equipment, bodyguards, or anything tangible. Just “Be Alert”. After that caution – you are basically on your own.

Re-purpose entire FBI, DHS aircraft fleet to identify and locate the Assassination Teams

We have at least three Iranian terrorists in the country – these are just the ones that we know about, there are likely more that have not been announced or that have not been identified.

In Military Intelligence, when you see a “unit”, always assume the immediate presence of higher-level units close by.

This means with three personnel, there’s likely a command and control/support cell of 15 to 20 more Iranian personnel in the U.S. that are part of the conspiracy.

We’re getting better reporting on social media than we are receiving from the U.S. Government. The social media reports share further details that the Iranians have brought in MANPADS, man-portable, surface-to-air missiles such as the SA-7, similar to the American Stinger Missile.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Dr. Pete Chambers, a former Army Lt. Col. and Green Beret, who first went public with the story and has devoted years of his life to protecting the southern border. On the evening of September 22, he received a report from a confidential informant.

The next morning, Chambers said a second informant corroborated this report with a colleague close to Chambers by the name of Bazzel Baz.

Finding and eliminating this threat should be declared an active, domestic counter-terrorist operation and all Federal resources should be pivoted away from School Board meetings and spying on Americans.

One tangible action is that the entire FBI and DHS air forces, should immediately focus on providing air cover for the Trump Campaign. The FBI has a substantial air surveillance capability – likely more than 100 aircraft owned or leased for FBI operations.

The Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) Cameras on these aircraft combined with Artificial Intelligence enablement should be flying 24/7 around the Trump campaign looking for the MANPADS shooters. DHS has a similar, substantial air force, every one of these assets should be re-prioritized to protect the Trump Campaign.

Harris and Deep Staters are complicit

The corruption of the Harris Camp and the Deep Staters has turned them into active enablers of this immediate and mortal threat to the Trump Campaign.

In addition to the three Iranians identified above, it looks like an Iranian additional personality, Abouzar Rahmati, was working as a contractor at the Federal Aviation Administration, which would make him an ideal asset to see into systems and networks that can report real time information on the Trump Force One aircraft.

All of this mortal danger to the American Republic has been allowed by the Harris Open Border Strategy to bring in voters. In addition to the kinetic attempt to kill President Trump, a broad cyber hacking effort has been exposed.

The Iranians broke into the Trump Campaign, stole documents, and then, according to the U.S. Government “attempted” to give them to the Biden Campaign.

In 2016, Jake Sullivan and Susan Rice ran the Russia Hoax and took sensitive National Security Agency reports and used them in political warfare against the Trump Campaign.

When the Iranians in 2024 stole Trump Campaign documents, the national intelligence capabilities of the United States were likely cued to look inside the Iranian networks for these documents and stole them right back.

If they were stolen back, that means Jake Sullivan likely saw them which means that the Harris Campaign received them and perhaps the ABC partisan moderators of the debate, Linsey Davis and David Muir had them also (Davis shared the questions in advance with the Harris Team).

It was a setup like January 6th, the Harris Team is actively enabling the Iranian assassins through open borders and their love affair with Iran. If Jake Sullivan would give the names of Mossad Agents to Iran, he would have no problem helping Iran take down Trump Force One.

All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.