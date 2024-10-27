JD Vance Takes Funny Digs at Dick and Liz Cheney on the Tim Dillon Podcast (VIDEO)

This week, while Donald Trump was appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, JD Vance was appearing on the Tim Dillon podcast. That may not be a coincidence, as Dillon and Rogan are good friends.

Dillon is one of those rare comedians who happens to also be a right-leaning person and you can tell he was excited to have JD Vance as a guest on his show.

At one point, Dillon and Vance made a few jokes at the expense of Dick and Liz Cheney. It was a pretty funny moment.

Mediaite has details:

Following former President Donald Trump’s three hour interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, his running mate JD Vance made his way the podcast of another comedian, Tim Dillon. The Saturday episode did not reach the marathon length of Rogan’s — it was about half — but Vance and Dillon covered plenty of topics, with Vance often in a state of laughter as Dillon sarcastically knocked Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign. One of these moments came when Vance was discussing former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney endorsing Harris, noting Liz Cheney has even campaigned for and with Harris. “I love Dick Cheney and the whole Cheney family,” Dillon announced as Vance immediately laughed. “To me when I think about democracy I personally think about Dick Cheney. He’s a figure from my childhood that I love and respect. Some of the greatest years of my life: Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Dick Cheney. Shoutout to Dick Cheney and Liz.” Vance joined in on the roast, adding, “If you really care about Democracy and human rights, Dick Cheney is your guy.”

Here’s the clip:

TIM DILLON: “I love Dick Cheney and the whole Cheney family. To me when I think about democracy I personally think about Dick Cheney. He’s a figure from my childhood that I love and respect. Some of the greatest years of my life: Iraq, Abu Ghraib, Dick Cheney. Shoutout to Dick… pic.twitter.com/HgzwlLQ2lK — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) October 26, 2024

You can watch the whole thing below:

JD Vance was a great choice for Trump’s running mate. Super smart and a great sense to humor to boot.