Joe Biden: “Domestic Terrorism Rooted in White Supremacy is the Greatest Terrorist Threat We Face in the Homeland” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at a reception to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Biden once again falsely claimed ‘white supremacy’ is the greatest terror threat to the United States.

“The U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland,” Biden said without providing any data or evidence whatsoever.

This is the same intelligence community that lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian disinfo campaign.

WATCH:

JUST IN: The same intelligence community that determined the Hunter Biden laptop story was ‘Russian disinformation’ has determined that ‘white supremacy’ is the greatest terrorist threat Americans face. The greatest threat Americans face is the US intelligence community. “The… pic.twitter.com/ogzQzVdFQp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2023

Biden also lied about his work advancing civil rights.

“I was able to literally, not figuratively, talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died,” Biden said.

Joe Biden never marched with civil rights activists. He was too busy lunching with segregationists like James Eastland.

This hasn’t stopped Joe Biden from telling tall tales about his involvement in the civil rights movement.

WATCH: 20 times Joe Biden lied about being a civil rights activist pic.twitter.com/wq5S4kQ3FA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Here’s some real white supremacy: