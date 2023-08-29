Joe Biden: “Domestic Terrorism Rooted in White Supremacy is the Greatest Terrorist Threat We Face in the Homeland” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at a reception to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Biden once again falsely claimed ‘white supremacy’ is the greatest terror threat to the United States.

“The U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland,” Biden said without providing any data or evidence whatsoever.

This is the same intelligence community that lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop being a Russian disinfo campaign.

WATCH:

Biden also lied about his work advancing civil rights.

“I was able to literally, not figuratively, talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died,” Biden said.

Joe Biden never marched with civil rights activists. He was too busy lunching with segregationists like James Eastland.

This hasn’t stopped Joe Biden from telling tall tales about his involvement in the civil rights movement.

Here’s some real white supremacy:

