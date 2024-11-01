January 6 Prisoners Denied Right to Vote While Career Criminals Cast Ballots!

In an appalling move of tyranny, political prisoners from January 6, locked up in the Washington D.C. jail for nearly four years, are being denied the right to vote in the upcoming 2024 election.

Even as other inmates, including career criminals, carjackers, thugs, and violent repeat offenders, are escorted to early voting stations, these American heroes are being cruelly blocked from exercising their fundamental right. As the rest of the jail population sees their voices counted in this critical election, these patriots are left without representation.

The Gateway Pundit has an exclusive statement from inside The Gulag from January 6 political prisoner Jake Lang who has been detained for 1400 days without a trial (900 of those have been in solitary confinement.)

“We are officially the most disenfranchised group in American history; they stole our vote in 2020 – and now after waiting 4 long, hard years in dark, musty prison cells – we are having our VOTE STOLEN from us AGAIN! These Marxists have a playbook, and to systematically deny us our ability to elect Conservatives and Constitutionalists, they are trying to turn America into an autocratic nightmare.”

“It’s the Deep State vs. We The People in 2024. Your vote could be the difference between 2 more months in prison or 20 more years for me and hundreds of other brave J6 hostages. I believe God’s strong hand will call us out of this Egypt of bondage and deliver us into the Make America Great Again promised lands on November 5th.”

The Washington DC Jail Gulag is REFUSING to allow me & the rest of January 6 prisoners to vote in the 2024 election!! Today was the LAST DAY for provisional ballots & voting for Federal Inmates … And the DC Jail Officials have refused to take us to the voting area!!! ALL THE… pic.twitter.com/jvw7pmClEl — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) October 30, 2024

Denying the J6ers voting access is not just an isolated act of cruelty; it’s blatant election interference, a deliberate act to silence conservative voices and tilt the scales in favor of the Democrats. After enduring nearly four years of cruel and unusual punishment, separation from their families, and relentless attacks on their character from Main Stream Media and Congress, these men and women are stripped of their last remaining right— their chance to have their voices heard. The Washington D.C. Jail’s refusal to extend voting rights to these individuals is a move more befitting a dictatorship than the Constitutional Republic we hold dear.

Reports from within the D.C. jail reveal further horrors inflicted on these political prisoners. In an apparent act of retaliation, jail officials recently cut off water to their cells, leaving them without hydration or working toilets. J6ers were forced to endure the nauseating stench of unflushed urine and feces in conditions that should shock and outrage every American. Is this the America we believe in— a country where citizens are denied basic human rights and dignity for exercising their freedoms?

These patriots have already been railroaded by a weaponized Department of Justice under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Declared guilty before even stepping into a courtroom, their fate was decided by a regime intent on silencing any opposition. This lawfare has been systematically used to destroy President Trump and terrify his supporters into silence. With each new act of cruelty, Democrats are morphing our democracy into something unrecognizable—a banana republic where political dissidents are punished, humiliated, and silenced.

And what of their families? The January 6 political prisoners have wives and children who are paying an enormous price. Many families have been financially devastated, drained by mounting legal fees, and struggling to keep up with mortgage and car payments. One patriot organization has stepped into the gap to support these families here.

The children left behind face a future without stability, and wives bear the heavy burden of supporting their families alone. These families are teetering on the brink of financial collapse, and their desperation only grows with each passing day.

We cannot turn a blind eye. Americans must come together to support these men and women who are suffering cruel and unusual punishment. A contribution to the J6 Commissary Fund can help ease their suffering and remind them that they have not been forgotten. Every donation counts and offers them a glimpse of hope in an otherwise dark and punishing world.

These Americans are calling on us, desperately in need of our support. Stripped of every human dignity, even the right to vote, they need us to stand by them. Will we ignore their cries, or will we be the light they need in this hour of darkness? Every American must decide where they stand, for these January 6 prisoners once stood up for what they believed was right, and now they suffer because of it.

As the 2024 election nears, remember these patriots and their sacrifices. Remember that by casting a vote, you have the power to help set them free. Vote for justice. Vote to bring their suffering to an end. And remember President Trump’s promise to pardon these brave men and women. This is their only hope of freedom, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that hope becomes a reality.

