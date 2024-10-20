Jake Tapper Says Arab American PAC Refusing to Endorse Harris May Help Trump (VIDEO)

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that the Arab American PAC’s refusal to endorse a candidate may help former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

The PAC announced this week that it will not be endorsing either candidate.

Osama Siblani, who runs the PAC, is also the publisher of The Arab American News, which has also declined to endorse Harris in the race.

The PAC and news outlet typically endorse Democrats, throwing their weight behind liberal Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Debbie Dingell, both of Michigan.

Tapper reported that Siblani, who is very influential among American Muslims in Michigan. Over 100,000 people in the state voted “uncommitted” in the Democrat primary in protest of Biden and Harris’ perceived support of Israel.

Tapper reported that Siblani’s lack of an endorsement will likely help Trump in the state — especially as the PAC is planning to send letters explaining their decision to Michigan voters.

“Now, in addition to making his announcement, refusing to endorse a candidate for president, which is widely perceived as helpful to Donald Trump, Mr. Siblani says that the group is going to send letters explaining their decision to about 75,000 homes in Michigan this week. 75,000 homes in Michigan is a lot.”

Tapper continued, “In 2020, Biden won Michigan by just over 154,000 votes. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by 10,704 votes. So every single vote in Michigan is going to matter.”

“Obviously, the Harris campaign has a problem in Michigan,” Tapper added. “Harris went to Michigan to try to meet with Arab-American leaders in recent weeks to talk about her plans. But it might be hard, quite honestly, to convince anyone like Mr. Siblani, who thinks that October 7th was justified. And who praises terrorist groups that regularly chant Death to America and target civilians that the U.S. considers to be terrorists. But it is surely interesting that this man who expressed his support for Hamas and Hezbollah is pushing moves and voters that could end up helping this man.”

Tapper concluded, “Politics makes strange bedfellows indeed.”