J6 Political Prisoner Spends 3rd Birthday as Biden/Harris Hostage — Announcing Operation Surprise Birthday! — Let Him Know He’s NOT FORGOTTEN

The Corrupt DOJ may have removed Birthday options for the 3rd year in a row for J6er Barry Ramey but his fiancé is determined to have Barry feel honored on his Birthday & know he’s not forgotten… and you can be a part of it!!!

Do inmates get anything for their birthday? No, not unless you count moldy food, lack of medical care and the ominous harrowing of the next false accusation that can throw them into Solitary or other punishment.

This year, one day after the APPEALS Court date…. J6 Political prisoner Barry Ramey will turn 41 while sitting in his dark prison cell this Saturday, October 26th, for his 3rd birthday as a Political Hostage of this Administration.

The air-conditioning in his Unit is broken, and he’s been robbed of his right to vote as he watches on the sidelines of this election, rooting for America to show up at the polls.

Another year passes where he’s not allowed to (at minimum) receive birthday cards, have visitors or even have a decent meal, much less cake on his birthday!

Weeks have gone by, and the FCI Miami Prison Mail room is still holding his mail & newspapers, so he’s cut off from the outside world! He is in constant worry over his need for a heart doctor, thyroid not working properly and high cholesterol, frequent lockdowns, lack of air conditioning in his Unit and lack of healthy food options, as we previously reported on the Incompetence of FCI Miami Prison.

We The People are free as he sits in his cell, with his mother’s birthday that passed earlier this month, his appeals court date on Friday, his birthday this week, his fiancé’s birthday next month and the Holidays coming up and large debt building from legal fees and expenses! You can let him KNOW HE’S NOT FORGOTTEN ON HIS BIRTHDAY! This man, like all J6ers, has been tortured for loving our Country BUT we have a way to Surprise him on his Birthday and here’s how:

TWO WAYS TO LET BARRY KNOW HE’S NOT FORGOTTEN

OPTION #1 – YOUR BIRTHDAY MESSAGES/PRAYERS – Since Barry’s mail is being held for weeks, he’s cut off from the outside world. But Barry’s fiancé speaks to him daily & she’s asking for us to send birthday messages/prayers here and SHE WILL SURPRISE HIM by READING YOUR

BIRTHDAY MESSAGES TO HIM on his birthday! (This Saturday, Oct. 26th)

OPTION #2 – BIRTHDAY DONATIONS!! – There are movies and music available for Barry to purchase on DIGITAL COMMISSARY to keep his mind entertained in addition to his monthly expenses of FOOD commissary ($300) expenses & legal debt accruing. So, if you would like him to enjoy some TUNES, MOVIES & FOOD ON HIS BIRTHDAY and some weight off his shoulders for legal and expenses, please help Barry for his Birthday at https://www.givesendgo.com/barryramey

We must not let our J6er’s be forgotten! Especially, on their birthday, as they sit in relentless reminder of their rights being stripped away as Political Hostages and stand on the sidelines of the days coming up to the election.

OPERATION “SURPRISE BIRTHDAY”: https://ospreysensei.com/2024-birthday