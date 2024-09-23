J6 Political Prisoner Health at Risk – Prison Incompetence

Guest post by Osprey Sensei

My fiancé Barry Ramey has been through so much during his incarceration after January 6th. Everything from being stabbed in the face, inedible bug-infested food, withholding his mail for weeks on end, unjustified isolations in solitary confinement… the list goes on.

He’s been at FCI Miami for over a year, but they’ve not treated him very well, and what’s happening now may be the most egregious thing to date!

When Barry was held at USP Lewisburg, PA (prior to FCI Miami) they took bloodwork and prescribed him Vitamin D supplements based on the results.

At the end of January this year, FCI Miami took new bloodwork as part of their requirement to renew his Vitamin D supplements.

It’s now 8 months later and after many medical requests the doctor at FCI Miami saw him and gave him the results of the bloodwork from back in January and the results are terrifying! Barry’s thyroid is not functioning properly, his cholesterol is high, uric acid levels are high and he is at a high risk of heart complications.

How inhumane, irresponsible and medically unprofessional can they be? They were suggesting several medications NOW …. EIGHT MONTHS LATER!?! Completely horrifying!

To top it all off, over the last several months, Barry’s sent in requests to see the doctor…with no response.

He was experiencing 10 out of 10 pain in his lower back. No response…(FCI Miami has his records of diagnosed back issues, which I know because I submitted them through our legal counsel upon his arrival).

He also made requests to refill vitamin D because they randomly stopped giving it to him, but there was no response. It’s like his requests for medical attention went into a black hole of sorts, no responses, nothing!

After several medical requests were not responded to, Barry tried another approach… in the hope of getting on the list to see the doctor.

In his request on the sick call form, he stated that he wished to change his gender and was seeking hormone replacement therapy.

Guess what? Immediate response!!! He was set to see a nurse the day after! Are you questioning what is going on here yet? We are!

They renewed his Vitamin D after scolding him for that stunt. But you know what?? They never acknowledged their unresponsiveness to his legitimate medical needs and never discussed the results of his bloodwork until 9/9/24.

Our family is now terrified of his condition after this long eight months of waiting. It is an egregiously long time to inform anyone of those seriously alarming blood test results!!

High risk of heart complications, thyroid not functioning properly, high uric acid and cholesterol??!?! What exactly are they doing…or should I say not doing??? And why?

I mean, let’s not forget Julio Baquero (another January 6er Barry was friends with) also at FCI Miami. Early this year, Julio spent over two months trying to be seen by a doctor at FCI Miami.

He was finally sent to the hospital; the family was not allowed to see him, and he was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer.

Weeks later, Julio was released compassionately, yet he struggled for his life, spending most of his time fighting in the hospital and in just a few weeks he passed away, on Father’s Day, leaving behind his three children and their mother, his childhood sweetheart.

Had Julio received the medical attention he requested when he requested it, could he have had better odds? What is FCI Miami up to by not tending to legitimate medical needs at a responsible time?

Our family has no idea how bad Barry’s condition is after so much time has passed since bloodwork was taken. It can take months, even years, for this facility to act medically.

We simply cannot trust the medical department to do anything professionally, humanely or responsibly. We are deeply concerned for his health and well-being.

We are asking you to please put Barry’s health in your prayers alongside our family. We must trust in God and plea for him to answer our prayers. This cavern of darkness must be brought to the light.

Please send Prayers & Support Barry’s Commissary and Legal costs here.