J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Thrown in Permanent Solitary Confinement

The Biden-Harris regime has passed a red line that hallmarks all totalitarian regimes: persecution and torture.

January 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang has been thrown in solitary confinement permanently for posting a video from a secret contraband cell phone of himself praying, Holy Bible in hand, on the floor of his prison cell.

Lang is a January 6 patriot and founder of the community fundraiser for all J6ers, SponsorJ6.com, who has spent nearly 1,400 days behind bars without a trial. Jake’s treatment has become an example of the egregious overreach of a weaponized federal government. For almost four years, he’s been incarcerated as a political hostage of the Biden-Harris regime, enduring unimaginable hardship, including over 900 days in solitary confinement. His story is not just one of political persecution but one of profound faith and an unbreakable will to overcome injustice.

On October 3rd, prison officials at the notorious and dangerous Brooklyn, NY, Federal Prison raided Jake’s prison cell, assaulting him and hauling him into ‘the hole’ for posting this viral video of a prayer inside his prison cell, asking Almighty God to deliver the January 6ers and bring Trump back to the White House. They told him he will never return to General Population and will remain in solitary confinement until he leaves the prison. Jake’s trial has also been postponed for the 6th time until November 12th.

Jake, who has been subjected to unconstitutional, cruel, and unusual punishment, leans on his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ to survive the relentless torment. While the Democrats continue to label January 6 patriots as insurrectionists, Jake’s message is clear: J6ers are being persecuted because they represent America’s birthright of liberty and resistance to tyranny.

Last night at 10:30 pm while we were LIVE on our J6 Patriot Panel, My cell was RAIDED & I was tackled & arm twisted violently against the wall by the Brooklyn Federal Prison Correction Officers!!! They treated me like an animal & called me a Domestic Terrorist!! I was stripped… pic.twitter.com/vdOE3VEkWq — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) October 1, 2024

*** DONATE TO THE STRUGGLING JANUARY 6 PRISONERS HERE ***

Lang’s ordeal highlights the two-tiered justice system that has taken root in America, one that seems to favor violent criminals while targeting conservatives and patriots for holding Constitutional values. While leftist rioters and career violent offenders walk free in a revolving door of cash-free bail, Jake and other J6 prisoners are treated as enemies of the state for standing up against the 2020 stolen election. The persecution of J6 prisoners, including Jake, is a disturbing testament to the erosion of the rule of law.

UPDATE: Two days ago, Jake was transferred from the notoriously gang-infested federal prison in Brooklyn to the Washington DC Jail, a facility infamously known as the “Gulag” for housing J6 detainees in deplorable conditions. For years, multiple Republican Congress members, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have decried the inhumane treatment of these political prisoners, who are held in conditions more fitting for dangerous criminals than citizens who dared to speak out against a rigged system.

My fiance Jake Lang, Jan 6 Poitical Prisoner has just arrived last night at DC JAIL GULAG after over 3 weeks of being DISAPPEARED by the US Marshals!! He called me last night and said the Feds has him put in a ‘BLACK BOX’ torture handcuffing device (that made his wrists bleed)… pic.twitter.com/vfQns6HeqF — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) October 23, 2024

The Washington, D.C., Jail has become ground zero for the Democrats’ persecution of conservatives, a place where patriots are subjected to CRUEL and UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT for their beliefs.

DC Jail is no longer housing J6ers together in the famous cell block ‘the patriot pod’ but now J6 prisoners face constant threat, as they are mixed with violent criminals, carjackers, and rapists (DC Jail is infamous for prison rape epidemic) – in the general population. Every day an ambulance pulls up to the jail to cart away the victims of stabbing wounds, and even a few times a year, the dead body of an inmate who was shanked to death.

WE MUST DO SOMETHING & FORCE DC JAIL TO MOVE ALL JANUARY 6 DETAINEES BACK INTO THEIR OWN CELL BLOCK THEY HAD FOR 3 1/2 YEARS! PLEASE CALL NOW AND DEMAND THEY BE MOVED BACK TO UNIT C3B IN THE CENTRAL TREATMENT FACILITY:

CALL NOW:

DC Jail Warden Pace Secretary: 202-523-7010

General Counsel for DC Jail: 202-671-2042

DC Jail Main Desk: 202-698-4932

US Marshals Supervisor: 202-772-0373

During Jake’s most recent transfer to DC Jail, The Gateway Pundit has exclusively learned that they used the ‘black box’ handcuff torture device that left his wrists bleeding and starved him for over 24 hours – while the US Marshals stuffed their faces in front of him on Chic-Fil-A.

The Gateway Pundit has also received an exclusive statement from Jake through his legal team when asked what the American people can do to help:

” Unfortunately, now that I’ve returned to DC Jail for the THIRD time, there is a new wave of January 6ers the FBI has kidnapped and their lives destroyed. We are in a DESPERATE fundraising push right now for these families who have been cripple financially. God will provide.”

In the wake of the J6 protests, hundreds of American families are being torn apart by a weaponized Department of Justice. Fathers and husbands, who were the main providers for their households, have been ripped from their homes by the FBI and imprisoned for nearly four years. These men, many of them peaceful protesters, have become political prisoners, held in what can only be described as modern-day gulags. Their families are suffering unimaginable hardship—struggling to pay their mortgages, keep food on the table, and maintain even the most basic necessities. The financial strain has reached a breaking point, and now, more than ever, these families need your help.

The January 6 Commissary Fund has been established to provide desperately needed relief for these political prisoners, many of whom are going without basic necessities like commissary food and winter clothing in the harsh conditions of their prisons. Why? Because these men, these patriots, refuse to take away from their families’ limited budgets. They are sacrificing their own comfort—going hungry, cold, and isolated—so that their wives and young children can survive at home.

*** DONATE HERE TO HELP THE J6ERS IN EMERGENCY FUNDRAISING ***

Imagine the heartbreak of a mother who has to explain to her children why Daddy isn’t coming home, why they can’t afford to keep the house warm, or why there’s so little food in the pantry. These families have been thrust into an unimaginable situation, left to fend for themselves while their loved ones rot away in prison, railroaded by a corrupt justice system that targets them because of their political beliefs. The men who stood up for liberty and for the Constitution are being punished beyond anything that should happen in a free country.

We are calling on you, the American people, to step up and make a real, tangible difference in the lives of these heroes and their families. Your donation to the January 6 Commissary Fund will ensure that these men can eat, that they can stay warm this winter, and that their families can keep a roof over their heads. This is not just a plea for charity—this is a call to arms for those who value freedom, those who believe that no man should be left to suffer simply for exercising his God-given rights to free speech and protest.

Thank you to all the Gateway Pundit readers and prayer warriors who continue to help the J6ers and fight for our freedom, may God bless and shine His face on you.