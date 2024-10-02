J.D. Vance Wrecks Tim Walz on Foreign Policy, Pointing Out That Trump Gave America Four Years of Peace (VIDEO)

In the first half hour the vice presidential debate tonight, J.D. Vance defended Donald Trump’s record on foreign policy by reminding Tim Walz and the viewing audience that Trump delivered four years of peace.

This is correct.

Things started going south pretty quickly after Biden and Harris took over. It was quite a contrast to the Trump years where the world was relatively quiet.

Watch the clip below:

Vance is having a very good night so far. Walz looks like a deer in headlights.

