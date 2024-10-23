Italian Government Approves Decree To Overcome Judicial Block Against Groundbreaking Deal To Send Illegal Migrants to Center in Albania for Processing Asylum Requests

While the Whole Europe is trying to find ways to solve the scourge of unchecked mass migration that is wrecking their societies, many officials and magistrates embedded in the state apparatus of these countries are working to derail any progress.

In the past few weeks, whenever EU commissioners and heads of state discussed the urgent issue of immigration, they all had the same praise for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the one leader who was able to ‘think outside the box’ and find ways to tackle the issue without disregard for European legislation.

The program to vet migrants outside the EU was universally praised as a great solution, except of course by the NGOs that defend migration – and by Italian judges who ordered the first group of migrants to be brought back from the Albania center to Italy, effectively causing the program to stop.

Now, Italy’s conservative government approved a new decree aimed at overcoming this judicial block that risks derailing the migration deal with Albania.

Associated Press reported:

“Under the new decree — which is effective immediately — the government shortened the list of countries considered ‘safe’ by law, meaning that Rome can repatriate to those countries migrants who didn’t win asylum using a fast-track procedure.”

The number of countries considered to be has now been reduced to 19 from the previous 22, withy the exclusion iof Cameroon, Colombia and Nigeria.

“The move follows a ruling by Rome judges, who on Friday rejected the detention of the first 12 migrants sent to a newly-opened reception center in Albania, arguing that their countries of origin — Bangladesh and Egypt — were not safe enough for them to be sent back.”

Under the judicial ruling, all the 12 migrants were brought back to Italy, where they are expected to re-apply for asylum.

Rome judges based their decision on a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, which stated that a country can only be deemed ‘safe’ for migrants’ repatriation if its entire territory can be considered safe.

“The ruling was an early stumbling block to the five-year deal between Italy and Albania for Tirana to host 3,000 migrants per month picked up in international waters by the Italian coast guard. They will be vetted for possible asylum in Italy or sent back to their countries.

Italian Premier Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly pushed the deal, defending it as a new ‘model’ to handle illegal migration. Meloni had attacked the ruling by Rome magistrates as ‘prejudicial’ and promised to overcome any judicial obstacle.”

The usual NGOs helping migrants in boats in in the Mediterranean Sea have criticized the Italy-Albania agreement, viewing it as ‘a dangerous precedent’ that is against international laws.

It is unclear if the new Italian decree will be enough to overcome judicial blocks.

The Meloni government insists that the decree is in line with the European Court of Justice’s ruling, and also in accordance with a new EU regulation that will become effective in 2026.

