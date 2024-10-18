Now That Voters Are Widely Choosing Right Wing Parties, EU Leaders Suddenly Get Serious About Urgently Changing Failed Migration Policies and Protecting Their Borders

It only really took one season of voters electing rightwing parties all over Europe – the so-called ‘far-right’ – for the EU leaders to fall into a panic and collectively decide to abandon the suicidal, crippling adherence to unchecked mass migration and rush to update their failed ‘asylum’ policies.

Yesterday (17), European Union leaders used a Brussels summit to advance ways to make the bloc ‘a more hostile destination for migrants and asylum seekers’.

Right at the summit opening, the political leaders are plotting to speed up initiatives to get ‘unwanted’ illegal migrants out of the bloc, while simultaneously processing asylum applications outside Europe, seeking to establish a reputation as ‘Fortress Europe’.

Associated Press reported:

“’We see that there is a different mood in Europe’, said Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who heads a government dominated by the party of far-right firebrand Geert Wilders.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that up to now, raising such issues was ‘a bit like shouting in an empty sports hall’. Now, she added, ‘there are many countries that work together on this. A great number of Europeans are tired of us helping people from outside who commit crimes. Some are radicalized’, she said. ‘It can’t go on like this. Therefore, there is a limit as to how many people we can help’.”

The climate is barely recognizable, since we have grown accustomed since 2015 to an european commitment to self-destruction via foreign invasion.

In this decade, millions of illegal migrants have ripped apart the social tissue of the EU nations, leading the bloc to an economic and social crisis, thanks to leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who famously – and mistakenly – said, ‘We can manage that’.

It turns out that – as people in their right kind warned – they could not.

We’ve now come to a point where EU leaders want to ‘manage and seal off their borders ever more tightly’, and are now embracing common sense projects that would have been branded as unacceptable only a few deranged years ago.

“In recent weeks, Poland has said it wants to temporarily suspend the right to asylum, Italy has opened two centers to process asylum seekers outside its borders in Albania, and Germany has reinstated border controls — all of them measures going in the same direction.”

The 27 member countries plan to keep illegals from entering, screening them outside the EU to establish whether they qualify for protection and – most importantly – deporting those that are not allowed to stay.

“Even if some 3.5 million migrants arrived legally in Europe in 2023, some 1 million others were on EU territory without permission. Politically, populist and hard right parties have had success in pushing for tougher migration rules, and after wins in German regional elections, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is feeling the heat too.”

Scholz called the new EU asylum system ‘great progress’ and advocated for it to be ‘introduced earlier everywhere in Europe’.

In a unprecedented show of common sense on his part, he insisted that ‘not everyone can come’ and added that ‘the reduction of irregular migration is the precondition for the openness we need’.

“EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored that with an unusually detailed pre-summit letter to the leaders, insisting there was ‘no room for complacency’ as she called for parts of the 2026 plan to be in place much sooner. She also extends it to setting up ‘innovative’ projects, like Italy’s outsourcing of asylum applications to Albania. ‘We will also be able to draw lessons from this experience in practice’, von der Leyen wrote.

Schoof’s Dutch government is looking at Uganda to set up the outsourcing. ‘These are innovative solutions that should in principle interest our colleagues here’, he said. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will also be presenting his plan to suspend the right for migrants to seek asylum, one of the fundamental rights established in Europe after World War II.”

