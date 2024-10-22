Interesting Timing: CDC Reports E. coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, Shares Fall As Result

McDonald’s shares dropped in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, which led to one death and ten hospitalizations.

The CDC reported 49 cases of E. coli contamination in 10 states, with the majority of those cases in Colorado and Nebraska.

According to the CDC, most people who were sick from the contamination reported eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

As a precautionary measure, McDonald’s in several states has stopped serving quarter-pound beef patties and fresh onions until the source of the illnesses is confirmed.

Investigators are still working to confirm which ingredient in the Quarter Pounder has led to the outbreak.

After the CDC’s report, McDonald’s shares dropped 9% in after-hours trading.

BREAKING – McDonald’s shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders – CNBC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 22, 2024

Per CNBC:

McDonald’s shares dropped in extended trading Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers has led to 10 hospitalizations and one death. The agency said 49 cases have been reported so far in 10 states, with most of the illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska. “Most” sick people reported eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, the CDC added. Investigators are working to determine which ingredient may be contaminated, and McDonald’s has withdrawn ingredients for the burgers, the CDC said. Quarter Pounder hamburgers will be temporarily unavailable in some states, but the CDC did not clarify which ones. McDonald’s shares dropped about 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

E. COLI OUTBREAK: CDC is investigating 49 illnesses in 10 states linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. If you ate a Quarter Pounder hamburger from McDonald’s and have severe symptoms of E. coli, contact your healthcare provider. https://t.co/g87itkupCQ pic.twitter.com/gHzUKCnTi9 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 22, 2024

The CDC’s report comes just two days after President Trump worked at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

During Trump’s visit to the McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, the 45th President worked the fry station and the drive-thru.

READ: