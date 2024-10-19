‘I’m Not Amused’: Conservative Commentator Jordan Peterson Considering Defamation Suit Against Canadian PM Trudeau, Who Accused Him of Being Funded by Russian News Outlet RT

With his political future on the line, ‘survivor’ Justin Trudeau unveiled a new psyop plan to overcome his terminal unpopularity and try to perpetuate himself in power with a third mandate as Canadian Prime Minister: he will cry ‘foreign intervention’ against every one of his foes.

But not everyone will take it lying down: conservative commentator and media personality Jordan Peterson has reportedly said he’s considering legal action after Trudeau said this week that Peterson ‘is receiving funding from Russian state-owned media outlet RT’.

Trudeau made the accusation under oath – no less – during his long testimony at the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference – but he did not corroborate his allegations with any evidence.

Newsweek reported:

“Trudeau made the allegation about [Tucker] Carlson and fellow conservative media personality Jordan Peterson while testifying at a public inquiry into foreign interference on Wednesday.”

The unpopular leader was discussing alleged Russian influence in ‘spreading anti-vaccine messaging in the media and on social media’ during the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’, a protest against COVID-19 tyranny and insanity in Canada that Trudeau thwarted by using emergency powers in an illegal way.

“’We have seen that anti-vax messages during the convoy, during the pandemic, were amplified by Russian propaganda, especially in the media of the right. […] We’ve recently seen that RT is currently funding bloggers and other YouTube personalities of the right, such as Jordan Peterson.”

Peterson was way less than amused, and said that he has never taken Russian money, ‘not ever in the past and not now’.

National Post reported:

“’It’s a very serious accusation’, said Peterson, in a Thursday interview with the [National] Post. ‘You should have done your bloody homework and if you’re going to make accusations, you should have at least got them right. I don’t think it’s reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don’t find it amusing’.

Peterson said he is looking into a defamation lawsuit against the prime minister, but said these lawsuits are often a ‘losing game’, even if he has a reasonable chance of winning it.

‘I know what lawsuits are like and they’re a pain, and I’m not interested in being burdened down with that sort of pain, practically speaking. But by the same token, how about you don’t defame me when you’re the prime minister, especially stupidly’, said Peterson.”

Peterson is discussing with his family whether he has a moral obligation to go after Trudeau for defamation.

