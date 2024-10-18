Desperately Unpopular Trudeau Accuses Tucker Carlson of Being Funded by Russia’s Media Outlet RT, Presents No Evidence

Justin Trudeau has shown how he means to overcome his terminal unpopularity to try to perpetuate himself in power and get a third mandate: he will cry ‘foreign intervention’ to every one of his foes.

This is particularly absurd as he is the one with the suspected shady foreign ties, as we can recall from this: Trudeau Foundation CEO and Board Resign Over Beijing-Linked Donation – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Denies Any Involvement – Canada Struggles Against Chinese Election Meddling

But Trudeau has started accusing people and countries left and right of foreign interference in Canadian affairs, from re-fueling his spat with India, to saying some opposition MPs have foreign ties, to now accusing – without proof – one the most watched journalists in the US, Tucker Carlson.

Trudeau has said – under oath, no less – that Tucker Carlson is funded by a Russian state-owned media outlet, without providing any evidence for the slanderous claim.

“Trudeau made the allegation about Carlson and fellow conservative media personality Jordan Peterson while testifying at a public inquiry into foreign interference on Wednesday.”

The unpopular leader was addressing alleged Russian influence in ‘spreading anti-vaccine messaging in the media and on social media’ during the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’, a protest against COVID-19 insanity in Canada that he thwarted by using emergency powers in an illegal way.

“’We have seen that anti-vax messages during the convoy, during the pandemic, were amplified by Russian propaganda, especially in the media of the right’, Trudeau said, per a translation from French by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.”

He also said that after the start of the war in Ukraine, several media outlets and personalities started to spread ‘pro-Putin propaganda’.

“’We’ve recently seen that RT is currently funding bloggers and other YouTube personalities of the right, such as Jordan Peterson. Other names that are well known, Tucker Carlson as well, in order to amplify messages that are destabilizing democracies’, Trudeau said, naming the Russian state-controlled network.

Trudeau did not provide evidence for the claim and Newsweek has been unable to independently verify it. The Tucker Carlson Network, his streaming platform, had previously denied that it had ‘done any deals with state media in any country’.”

It’s not surprising that a man accustomed to privileges and with low regard for the truth would resort to a ‘Russia, Russia’ hoax since his party fell to third place in the polls.

Conservative leader Poilievre is by far the preferred prime minister, with 35.1%, while Trudeau has mere 19.4%, closely followed by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh with 18.5%.

