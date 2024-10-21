‘I’m definitely upgrading my security’: Leftist German Magazine Der Spiegel Calls Elon Musk ‘Enemy Number Two’ – Tech Billionaire Comments on the ‘Vitriolic Hatred’ (VIDEO)

With his electric cars and rockets, Elon Musk was once a very well-liked figure in liberal circles.

But his work for free-speech on social platform X and his ‘all-in’ support for Donald J. Trump’s Presidential campaign have put him in the crosshairs of the planetary leftist hatred.

Now the leftist German Magazine Der Spiegel has crystalized this hatred in a strong cover story: ‘Elon Musk, Enemy Number Two’. Elon Musk: Staatsfeind Nummer Zwei – DER SPIEGEL (behind a paywall).

This took the internet by Storm, especially the X social media platform.

On Sunday (20), during town hall discussion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Musk commented on the ‘vitriolic hatred’ by the left, and said that he planned to upgrade his security after the Der Spiegel quite literal hit-piece.

On his event in support of Donald Trump’s candidacy, the talked about the heightened political atmosphere.

Fox News reported:

“He noted he was recently on the cover of Der Spiegel, which labeled him ‘Public Enemy No. 2’ – the first being Trump.

‘I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election’, Musk said, eliciting applause from the crowd.

[…] ‘I’m definitely upgrading my security. Guess I better cancel that open-car parade’, Musk said, a seeming nod to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

As one would expect, Musk said he was a “little shook” by the ‘level of vitriolic hatred on the left’.

“’They claim they’re tolerant. And yet, they’re incredibly intolerant and spewing hate’, Musk said. ‘Whereas on the right I see people who tend to regard people on the left as, well, misguided. But they don’t hate them… but the amount of hate coming from the left is like, wow, next level’.”

It was indeed this unbridled leftist hatred that took the billionaire to embark on the support for Donald Trump, after the July assassination attempt of the MAGA leader during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

By September, a second attempt on Trump’s life while he was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, only solidified Musk’s commitment.

Now Musk is out in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally support for Trump and to encourage people to vote.

ELON MUSK: “I hope I don’t get shot. I was just on a German magazine saying I was ‘enemy number two.’ Enemy number two of what? I’m definitely upgrading my security. Maybe I should put an inflatable dummy of me in a motorcade. Just troll them.” pic.twitter.com/bxocA7K5Mt — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) October 20, 2024

