“I was Fighting in Afghanistan, He was Eating Lobbyist Steak in D.C.”- Tim Sheehy Slams Jon Tester During Montana Senate Debate (Video)

The tides are shifting for the Montana Senate race between Republican and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy and incumbent Democrat Senator and “swamp hippopotamus” Jon Tester.

In mid-September, The Cook Political Report shifted the race from “toss-up” to “lean Republican,” in what could prove a vital outcome for Republican control of the Senate.

On Monday night, during a debate between the two candidates, Sheehy delivered devastating blows to Tester, calling him out for his extensive connections to lobbyists and for the massive free-flowing campaign money he receives.

Sheehy said, “Well, Senator Tester knows all about backroom meetings. He’s been taking them for 20 years as the number one recipient of lobbyist cash.”

“The number one recipient of lobbyist cash in the whole country, of all candidates, number one.”

“So if you want to talk about backroom meetings, while I was fighting in Afghanistan, he was eating lobbyist steak in DC.”

Watch:

While I was fighting in Afghanistan, @JonTester–the #1 recipient of lobbyist cash in the country–was taking backroom deals and eating lobbyist steak back in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/C4bexA6Ezy — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) October 1, 2024

A businessman and former Navy SEAL who was endorsed by Donald Trump, Sheehy will be an excellent addition to a Republican majority that will finally be rid of Mitch McConnell.

Congressman Ronnie Jackson (R-TX) called Tester “A sleazy, disgusting swamp politician. He’s a fraud, and he’s a liar,” during a recent Trump rally in Montana.

Tester has also harbored violent ideations when it comes to President Trump. In 2019, Tester called for an end to “hateful rhetoric” and then threatened to punch President Trump in the nose.