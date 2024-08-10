Rep. Ronny Jackson WRECKS “Swamp Hippopotamus” Jon Tester’s Career with Brutal Speech at Montana Trump Rally (VIDEO)

On Friday night President Donald Trump held another packed rally, this time in Bozeman, Montana.

The crowd lined up for hours to see President Trump in this important western state.

During his speech, President Trump brought up on stage his former doctor and Texas Representative Ronny Jackson.

Jackson told the crowd he had been waiting to get to Montana to deliver his speech exposing “swamp hippopotamus” Democrat Jon Tester.

Years ago, Jon Tester was behind a political campaign to smear and destroy Ronny Jackson after he was nominated to lead Veteran’s Affairs under the Trump administration.

Tester lied about Jackson and forced him to withdraw his nomination.

On Friday, Rep. Ronny Jackson went off on the swamp hippopotamus at the Trump rally. Jackson had been waiting for this day.

Rep. Ronny Joackson: You can't fix what's broken. This man is a sleazy, disgusting swamp politician. He's a fraud and he's a liar.

I was in the Navy for 25 years. For 25 years, I was on active duty serving my country. I was an emergency medicine physician. I went to Iraq with the United States Marine Corps to a surgical shock trauma platoon on the battlefield between Falluja and Ramadi. I spent the The last 14 years of my career in the Navy on active duty at the White House, serving three presidential administrations and taking care of three presidents, including the best president this country has ever had, Donald J. Trump.

I had a spotless, spotless, flawless career in the Navy. I had never had a single complaint about anything. I was a Navy Rear Admiral. And at the end of my time in the military, while I was still on active duty, President Trump had the trust and confidence in me to nominate me as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, which I was happy to do.

However, let me tell you, Jon Tester, at that time, was the ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. He was going to oversee that process. He was also up for re-election. It was 2018. He decided that it was in his political best interest and would help his election if he could come out and be the guy that tore down one of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. He came after me. He tried to destroy me. He tried to destroy my family.

He got together with some disgruntled employees that worked for me at the White House who were upset because they didn't get promoted or get something they wanted during their time at the White House. One of them, in fact, is currently Joe Biden's doctor. They got together with him and his staff, and they made up completely absurd accusations and lies about me to tear down my nomination. They said that he labelled me on TV as 'The Candy Man.' He said that I was recklessly prescribing narcotics. I can tell you, I can count right here on this hand right here, how many times I prescribed narcotics at the White House in 14 years. He put that out there. He said that I got drunk and wrecked the government vehicle. Any two-bit investigator can figure out whether or not that happened. He knew it didn't happen. He knew it, and it's been proven that it didn't happen since then. He did not care!

He was going to destroy me to better his career, and he passed that information to these morons in the back, the mainstream media who were all too willing to carry this water. (crowd boos) Let me tell you, they They don't work for you. They work for swamp creatures like John Tester. That's who they work for.

Anyways, look, this man tried to destroy me. He tried to destroy my family. I've been waiting for six years to get back here for this night to be with this man right here to come after him. (crowd cheers)

The end of Jon Tester starts tonight. It starts by bringing this man back to the White House so that he can continue the work that he did, draining the swamp when he was a president before. He's the best president we've ever had, and he's the only one that can do the job now. So get him back into office.

The next thing we're going to do, the next thing we're going to do is we're going to bring Tim Sheehy to the Senate to replace this swamp hippopotamus, Jon Tester. I want to thank you all for coming out and for showing your support and your willingness to help us take this country back. We've got 87 days left. Let's get it done.