“I Heard a Voice – I Believe It Was God” Dr. Sweetland Describes Rendering Aid to Corey Comperatore After He Was Shot by Would-Be Assassin (VIDEO)

FOX and Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth interviewed Dr. Jim Sweetland on Saturday morning in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is holding a return rally today after he was shot and nearly murdered by a deranged leftist back in July.

Dr. Sweetland described the events that day in July when Trump and three others were shot by the crazed leftist whose associates and background are still a mystery.

Dr. Sweetland told Pete that he knew Corey and that he died a hero. Dr. Jim also revealed how the voice of God called on him to act that day.

Pete Hegseth: We’re here with Dr. Sweetland. He’s an emergency physician, so he works in the emergency room… Take us back to that moment, if you would.

Dr. Jim Sweetland: It was like a rock and roll concert. It was a beautiful sky like today. I was up underneath the Jumbotron to Trump’s right. Shots rang out. There were three bursts, like pops. I thought they were fire crackers. Followed by a pause and then four other shots. Shortly after that, everybody in the crowd turned to the right to look to where the shots were coming from.

Shortly after that, Trump was just surrounded by a pyramid of secret service. Within an instant, I heard a woman, probably about 40 feet diagonally down on the bleachers, call out, he’s been shot, he’s down.

At that point, I hesitated, but then I heard a voice, clear, as I’m speaking to you, that said, “Go, go. They need your help. What are you waiting for?” I thought at first it was a voice of an attending I had during my residency where they just pound stuff into you. They give you a skill set, and you got to go. I really believe now it was God.

I went down there. The crowd, being from the west of Pennsylvania, did not stampede. They huddled in place and enabled me to climb over them to then render aid to Cori. I was assisted by two veterans, both from the Air Force. I wanted to call out to them, Ed Sheer(sp?). Hey, thanks for helping me. Enrico Elmore(sp?), who helped me lift Cori. He’s a big guy. He’s about 6’2, probably about 220 pounds. I couldn’t lift him by myself.

Despite the blood and obvious distress that he was in, they helped me get him back up, and I performed CPR on him, both cardiac compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for about two minutes. Then I was tapped out by state police, Pennsylvania State Police, by two of the biggest state police officers I’ve ever met. They’re bigger than you, Pete. They could have been NFL tight ends, and they whisked Corey off.

It was at that moment that I was able to realize that was performing resuscitation. We all were on Corey at the feet of, I believe, his wife. I had met Corey before, and I locked eyes with his wife. Typically, in the emergency department, something like that happens. You want to console the person, and all I could do is blur it out to her he’s going to get the help he needs.

Pete Hegseth: She’s going to be back here today. His daughters, the whole family will be here. What would that be like?

Dr. Jim Sweetland: I would love to meet them. I’d love to say that their father died a hero because in split seconds, he gave his life for them.

He threw his body over them so that they would not be shot. I’ve heard a lot, and I wanted to say to them, I’ve heard a lot that Corey He was a victim, and he wasn’t. He was a hero. He gave his life willingly to protect them. I sometimes wonder what it would been like if Corey had not done what he did, and one of his children had been shot. He could not have lived with himself.

I never met Corey,but I understand he is a girl’s daddy. He loves his wife, and his children went to church every single Sunday, had a rock solid belief in God, and was a great brother to his family.