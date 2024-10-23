Hungarian PM Orbán Says European Union Is Working To Overthrow His Government, Install a ‘Puppet Regime’ Obedient to Brussels’ Failed Globalist Policies

Conservative hero Viktor Orbán once called the EU ‘a contemporary parody of the Soviet Union’.

For years, the Hungarian Prime Minister has been engaged in a constant struggle against the block and its slew of ruinous globalist policies.

Now, Orbán has told a crowd of followers that the European Union is working to overthrow his government, and install a puppet regime that will follow the Brussels line to the letter.

Reuters reported:

“Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban alleged on Wednesday that the European Union executive was trying to overthrow his government and impose a “puppet” administration on Budapest, likening his protest to the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.”

The western press is over-excited that Orbán will faces an acute threat by a former Fidesz member coming up in the polls.

Orbán spoke to supporters on the anniversary of the 1965 revolt against Soviet domination.

The Hungarian premier defended his sovereign policies relating to the Ukraine war, migration and other Globalist agendas, and said that these were unacceptable to Brussels.

“’We know they want to force us into the war (in Ukraine), that they want to impose their migrants upon us, and hand over our children to gender activists’, he said in a speech from a stage set up in Budapest’s Millenaris Park.

‘We know that they’ve got a puppet government (in mind), the party they want to impose on us’, Orban said, alluding to the new center-right, pro-EU Tisza party of Peter Magyar, who addressed a rally of over 10,000 people later in the day.

Orban did not say how the European Commission was allegedly seeking to topple his government and impose a puppet administration, and cited no evidence of any EU policies or statements to back up such accusations.”

The European Commission declined to comment on Orban’s accusations.

Reuters’ reporting talks about a poll in which Tisza had overtaken Orban’s party Fidesz among ‘decided voters’.

But in the electorate as a whole, Fidesz still led with 29% support, 3% ahead of Tisza, the poll found.

It’s not a big lead, but the next election is in 2026, so MSM seems a bit in a hurry in this case.

So Orbán, today, urged Hungarians to ‘resist’ Brussels as they resisted Moscow almost 70 years ago.

AFP reported:

“’Do we bow to the will of a foreign power, this time from Brussels, or do we resist it? … I propose that our response should be as clear and unequivocal as it was in 1956’, Orban told thousands of people in Budapest.

‘For us, the lesson of 1956 is that we must fight for only one thing, for Hungary and for Hungarian freedom’, he added.”

The 1956 uprising was quickly thwarted by the Soviet Union, leaving 3,000 dead and 20,000 wounded. It has become a symbol of Hungary’s fight against oppression.

“Orban attended a ceremony marking the 1956 uprising in a Budapest park rather than outside the capital as he has the previous two years.”

