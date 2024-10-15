House Speaker Mike Johnson Drops the Receipts After CBS News Selectively Edits His Interview on Biden-Harris Regime’s Botched Hurricane Response (VIDEO)

CBS News got caught selectively editing its interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

CBS has been under fire for editing their interviews to protect and promote Kamala Harris and undermine Republicans.

Speaker Johnson said CBS News cut five minutes out of a 15-minute interview with him on Monday.

CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview. You can be the judge as to why. Stand by for the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Rv4PK1Cv1W — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Mike Johnson dropped the receipts.

“I recently traveled to NC and victims of Hurricane Helene told me nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed,” Johnson said.

“But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective,” he said.

WATCH:

I recently traveled to NC and victims of Hurricane Helene told me nearly two weeks after landfall, the Biden-Harris Administration had STILL not provided them with all the resources they desperately needed. But CBS selectively edited OUT ENTIRELY this first-hand perspective. pic.twitter.com/ZjO5LWdtsM — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

“Apparently, CBS also doesn’t want you to hear about Virginia Governor Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state’s voter rolls so non-American citizens can’t vote there,” Johnson said.

“We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it,” he said.

WATCH:

Apparently, CBS also doesn’t want you to hear about Virginia Gov. Youngkin, who is trying to clean the state’s voter rolls so non-American citizens can’t vote there. We need more states doing this, but the Biden-Harris Administration is SUING VIRGINIA and trying to STOP it. pic.twitter.com/10JIJSNkPR — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

“The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country,” Johnson said. “So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections.”

“CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity,” he said.

WATCH:

The Biden-Harris Admin let millions of illegal aliens in our country. So, the House passed the SAVE Act to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections. CBS edited that out and focused on 2020 instead of immediate threats to election integrity. pic.twitter.com/gXa07XFt8k — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Fake news ’60 Minutes’ was recently caught editing Kamala’s answers to make her sound coherent and normal.

Harris’s interview was so bad that ’60 Minutes’ spliced her nonsensical answer and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview.

CBS is refusing to release the unedited transcript from the ’60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris.

WATCH: