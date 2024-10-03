Ashton Kutcher in Panic Over Ties to Diddy — Fears Disgraced Mogul Will Turn on Famous Friends in Hollywood to Save Himself

Ashton Kutcher, former star of the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, is reportedly in a state of panic over his previous friendship with disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The Daily Mail reported that Kutcher, who was actively involved in combating child trafficking and sexual exploitation through his organization, is fearful that Combs—now facing serious charges—could potentially drag down his famous friends to save himself from the legal quagmire he’s facing.

Combs, 54, is currently held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering and prostitution-related offenses. He stands accused of running a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire, engaging in illicit activities that span over a decade. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

On Tuesday, Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a wave of legal challenges as attorney Tony Buzbee announced plans to file 120 new sexual assault lawsuits against the music mogul.

Buzbee hinted at an even larger web of individuals and corporations tied to the case, explaining that Combs allegedly had enablers in various industries. “The names will shock you,” Buzbee stated at the press conference, alluding to well-known financial institutions and Big Pharma companies that may have facilitated or profited from this horrific culture of exploitation.

The charges against Combs come as a bombshell to Hollywood’s elite circle, but Kutcher—who had been friends with the rap star for nearly 20 years—appears to be particularly shaken.

Sources close to Kutcher reveal that the actor now deeply regrets his friendship with the scandal-ridden mogul, and he is bracing for the worst.

"Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened," one insider disclosed to Daily Mail. "He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated."

The source continued, "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family."

Kutcher’s anxiety is understandable given his recent controversy over his character letters supporting former co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Public backlash from that incident forced Kutcher to step down from his anti-child sex abuse organization and issue a public apology alongside his wife, Mila Kunis. Now, he faces the possibility of being pulled into the investigation surrounding Combs, a situation he’s reportedly desperate to avoid.

"Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out," the source revealed. "He knows that Diddy could easily lie or throw anyone under the bus to save himself, including his famous friends. Ashton is preparing for the possibility that he could be subpoenaed, despite wanting no involvement."

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Diddy can't wait to testify to defend himself, according to his lawyer.

“He’s looking forward to it,” Agnifilo said in the new TMZ documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.“

“It’s a story of love, hurt, and heartbreak, and Diddy can’t wait to tell it to the jury," he added.