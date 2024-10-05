Hillary Clinton Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Calls For Mass Censorship of American Citizens Or “We Lose Total Control” (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said the quiet part out loud during an appearance on CNN on Saturday.

Hillary Clinton appeared on CNN to discuss social media regulations.

Clinton said social media platforms must censor content or else “we lose total control.”

“We should be in view repealing something called Section 230 which gave platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that is an overly simple view that if the platforms whether it is Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok or whatever they are. If they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control,” Hillary Clinton said.

Clinton said phones should be taken out of schools.

“We’ve conducted a big experiment on ourselves and particularly our kids and I think the evidence is in,” she said. “We’ve got to do more, take phones out of schools. I’m so happy to see schools beginning to do that where kids turn their phone in when they walk in the door.”

pic.twitter.com/g4XNXDcLC1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 5, 2024

Last month Hillary Clinton suggested jailing Americans for posting “misinformation.”

Clinton was whining about so-called Russian propaganda when she launched an attack on Americans and the First Amendment.

“There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also thing there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” Hillary said.

