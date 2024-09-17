Hillary Clinton Says Americans Should Be Criminally Charged and Jailed for Spreading “Misinformation” (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton joins Rachel Maddow

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Monday evening joined MSNBC’s chief conspiracy theorist and Russian propaganda host Rachel Maddow to discuss the 2024 election.

Hillary Clinton immediately launched an attack on President Trump and said he is a danger our country and world just one day after a second assassination attempt against him.

“The press needs to create a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is,” Hillary Clinton said.

“He is a danger to our country and world,” Clinton said.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton then suggested jailing Americans for posting “misinformation.”

Clinton was whining about so-called Russian propaganda when she launched an attack on Americans and the First Amendment.

“There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also thing there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” Hillary said.

WATCH:

