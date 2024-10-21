HILARIOIUS: Jake Tapper Asks Mike Johnson “Why is [Trump] Talking About Arnold Palmers Penis?” – Johnson Responds, “You Seem to Like That Line A Lot” and Leaves Tapper Embarrassed (VIDEO)

In a hilarious exchange, White Dude for Harris and CNN correspondent Jake Tapper was embarrassed by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday when he asked, “Why is [Trump] talking about Arnold Palmer’s penis?”

Johnson joined CNN’s State of The Union on Sunday morning, where he was asked about Trump’s humorous locker room talk at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening. In response, Johnson said, “Jake, you seem to like that line a lot,” which flustered the far-left host.

Tapper’s question comes after President Trump’s rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he cracked a joke about his late friend Arnold Palmer, whom he called “all man.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was joined in Latrobe by NFL stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Antonio Brown delivered remarks and gave Trump his complete and total endorsement, calling Kamala Harris and Tim Walz “insane,” noting that “they want to put tampons in the boy’s bathroom.”

While commending Arnold Palmer's masculinity at his Latrobe, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, Trump jokingly implied in a brief remark that the late golfer was endowed with an extra-long club, commenting, "This is a guy that was all man... When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, and they said, 'Oh, my God. That's unbelievable.'"

"I had to say it," Trump said with a huge grin on his face after telling the joke and giving "all due respect to women."

WATCH:

If leftists are so appalled by Trump's remarks, one would think they'd be just as outraged over Tim Walz giving little boys tampons in taxpayer-funded schools or Kamala Harris appearing on the sexually explicit Call Her Daddy podcast.

Jake Tapper, apparently unable to stop thinking about Arnold Palmer's penis, tried to stump Mike Johnson on Sunday with the question but got owned by his response.

"I didn't mention--believe me, let me just say something, let me just say something. I don't want to be talking about this," Tapper stammered back at Johnson.

"But you continue to," Johnson shot back.

WATCH: