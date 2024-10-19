WATCH: “They Want to Put Tampons in The Boy’s Bathroom!” — Pittsburgh Steelers Stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell Endorse Trump at Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

On Saturday, former NFL Great and Superbowl champion Antonio Brown, joined on stage by teammate Le’Veon Bell at Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, proudly endorsed President Donald J. Trump while calling out Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s insanity.

The NFL stars were seen snapping selfies with attendees upon arriving at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport rally site.

WATCH:

Brown opened his speech, saying, “I know the media is going to call me crazy, me and Trump crazy, for having me speaking here. But I want to make this clear: we are not. They are.” He continued, “You know, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, do you really know they want to put tampons in the boy’s bathroom? Is that crazy? That’s really insane, right?”

In an ordinary world, this would completely finish the Harris-Walz campaign. Who the hell would want these people running our country? Unfortunately, certain people out there love this crap.

“And by the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me,” Brown continued his speech, roasting so-called high school football coach Tim Walz. “Business will be booming, going against Tim Walz, Tampon Tim Walz. It’d be really booming, going against him,” he said, invoking his “business is booming” catchphrase, which he uses to describe his level of play and style.

Shortly after his speech, Brown also posted a hilarious meme of himself hurdling over a helpless Tim Walz:

Brown closed his speech by declaring, “Let’s do what we have to do to get Trump in office.”

Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell’s efforts to get Trump into office include using their celebrity influence with football fans to register voters. Brown on Monday notified his followers on X that the two will be taking photos with fans who register to vote while tailgating at the Jets vs Steelers game on Sunday.

For those coming to the tailgate this Sunday before the Jets vs Steelers When you register to vote you will get a photo op wit me and @LeVeonBell More celebs and details to be announced soon pic.twitter.com/2smjylz0DQ — AB (@AB84) October 14, 2024



Watch Antonio Brown’s full speech below: