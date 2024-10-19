WATCH: “They Want to Put Tampons in The Boy’s Bathroom!” — Pittsburgh Steelers Stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell Endorse Trump at Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

On Saturday, former NFL Great and Superbowl champion Antonio Brown, joined on stage by teammate Le’Veon Bell at Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, proudly endorsed President Donald J. Trump while calling out Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s insanity.
The NFL stars were seen snapping selfies with attendees upon arriving at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport rally site.
WATCH:
Brown opened his speech, saying, “I know the media is going to call me crazy, me and Trump crazy, for having me speaking here. But I want to make this clear: we are not. They are.” He continued, “You know, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, do you really know they want to put tampons in the boy’s bathroom? Is that crazy? That’s really insane, right?”
In an ordinary world, this would completely finish the Harris-Walz campaign. Who the hell would want these people running our country? Unfortunately, certain people out there love this crap.
“And by the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me,” Brown continued his speech, roasting so-called high school football coach Tim Walz. “Business will be booming, going against Tim Walz, Tampon Tim Walz. It’d be really booming, going against him,” he said, invoking his “business is booming” catchphrase, which he uses to describe his level of play and style.
Shortly after his speech, Brown also posted a hilarious meme of himself hurdling over a helpless Tim Walz:
Tampon Tim #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/RhyRnVdRrA
— AB (@AB84) October 19, 2024
Brown closed his speech by declaring, “Let’s do what we have to do to get Trump in office.”
Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell’s efforts to get Trump into office include using their celebrity influence with football fans to register voters. Brown on Monday notified his followers on X that the two will be taking photos with fans who register to vote while tailgating at the Jets vs Steelers game on Sunday.
For those coming to the tailgate this Sunday before the Jets vs Steelers
When you register to vote you will get a photo op wit me and @LeVeonBell
More celebs and details to be announced soon pic.twitter.com/2smjylz0DQ
— AB (@AB84) October 14, 2024
Watch Antonio Brown’s full speech below:
Brown: I want to say, first and foremost, thanks for having me here today. It’s amazing to be back in Pittsburgh. It’s an honor to be here with the best fans in the world. Make some noise for the Steeler fans. But before I get too deep in my speech, I want to say, I know the media is going to call me crazy, me and Trump crazy, for having me speaking here. But I want to make this clear: we are not. They are. You know, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, do you really know they want to put tampons in the boy’s bathroom? Is that crazy? That’s really insane, right?
And by the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me. Guys, how is business? Business will be booming, going against Tim Walz, Tampon Tim Walz. It’d be really booming, going against him. Now back to the rest of my speech. I came to Pittsburgh as a six round draft pick, an underdog, but the people in the city really embraced me. They knew what it was like to be an underdog. My time here taught me to embody the spirit of Pittsburgh, a blue-collar, hard-working, with people that are resilient and face challenges head-on. I was blessed to be surrounded by these values, including grit, loyalty, hard work, and I took these with me every time I laced them up and stepped on the field. But I’m here today repping a man representing a man who carries those same values, Donald Trump.
He knows success, and he knows what it takes to Make America Great Again. And to be real, we all have experienced highs and lows, especially me in my career as a Super Bowl champion and life as a father to seven amazing children, I have experienced low points and have to overcome adversity. Just how I watched Donald Trump overcome adversity, no matter what the media threw at him, no matter what people say to try to bring him down, he continues to push forward and keep getting back up, and he’s always ready for the fight. Fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight. I love that. For those who tune in to my X account, my socials, you know, I started CTESPN platform for athletes that allowed them to tell their story how they wanted to be told, and we discussed the traumas that they experienced through their life, and how these events are critical to allow them to achieve sets in the football field. We all need to possess courage and keep pushing forward to bring a better future. And speaking of pushing forward in a better future, we are here to support our 45th president, soon to be the 47th president, Donald J Trump, a man who embodies the same values that Pittsburgh has instilled in me. Trump believes that this country is capable of greatness, and it’s behind him that we will achieve greatness and continue to be the greatest country in the world. With Donald Trump, we will strive as a nation.