Here’s Full Interview of J.D. Vance Destroying Unhinged Far-left Jake Tapper on National TV

In an explosive interview on CNN, Senator J.D. Vance dismantled Jake Tapper’s far-left talking points, defending Donald Trump’s legacy and exposing the hypocrisy of the anti-Trump establishment.

Vance didn’t hold back as he took Tapper to task over the network’s skewed narrative, delivering a resounding defense of Trump’s America First policies and calling out the war-hawk agenda that has plagued Washington.

The interview opened with Jake Tapper questioning Vance on recent statements by Trump’s disgruntled former Chief of Staff General John Kelly, who accused Trump of authoritarian behavior.

Tapper repeatedly pressed Vance on Kelly’s characterization of Trump as a threat, suggesting he planned to use the military against political rivals. But Vance was ready.

But Vance was quick to push back, calling Kelly’s claims “baseless” and accusing him and other former officials of harboring a “war-hawk agenda.”

As Tapper pressed on, Vance further dismantled the criticisms, bringing to light what he characterized as “a dishonest media narrative.” When Tapper claimed that Trump’s comments about the “enemy within” were aimed at political opponents like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, Vance corrected him, explaining that Trump’s remarks were aimed at violent rioters who posed a real threat to public safety.

Throughout the interview, Tapper appeared visibly frustrated, often interrupting Vance in an attempt to paint Trump as divisive and authoritarian. However, Vance held his ground, taking the opportunity to highlight Trump’s track record on key issues. “

He insisted that critics focus on Trump’s personality to distract from his achievements, which include securing the border and restoring economic strength for American families.

Vance didn’t hold back when discussing the media’s role in distorting Trump’s policies. He directly challenged Tapper’s apparent bias, suggesting that CNN’s fixation on Trump’s style over substance is emblematic of its far-left leanings.

He accused the media, including Tapper, of amplifying a negative narrative to detract from the positive impact of Trump’s policies.

Here’s the full interview where J.D. Vance destroyed fake news anchor Tapper: