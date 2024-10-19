HERE WE GO: Voters in Georgia, Texas, and Shelby County Tennessee Report Voting Machines Are Flipping Their Selections

Voting machines in Georgia – 11Alive screengrab

It’s like 2020 all over again.

Voters in Georgia are reporting the voting machines are flipping their selections and changing totals.

On Friday Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported that the Dominion voting machines in Georgia are flipping voter selections in her district from Republican to Democrat.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media platform X to sound the alarm on a disturbing incident reported by a voter in Whitfield County, Georgia’s 14th district.

According to Greene, a constituent in Whitfield County noticed that their printed ballot did not reflect the selections they made on the voting machine, particularly changing their vote away from candidates they had chosen.

Rep. Greene warned voters on X:

 CHECK YOUR BALLOTS GEORGIA!  Reports from Whitfield County, GA that Dominion machines are flipping votes. This is exactly the kind of fraud we saw in 2020 and it cannot be tolerated. I will be working to investigate this issue and ensure the integrity of our elections in Georgia.

MTG continued:

This happened in Whitfield County in my district – GA-14.

We vote on Dominion voting machines then it prints a paper ballot with our selections made on the machines.

This voter’s printed ballot had been changed from their selections made on the machine.

Good thing they checked their paper ballot before turning it in!

After several attempts of trying to change it to reflect their correct choices, they had to void the ballot and use a different machine.

Please double check your printed ballot before you turn it in to make sure it has marked the candidates you voted for!!!

Whitfield County Board of Elections later released a statement assuring voters that the issue “was quickly resolved.”

Meanwhile, in Shelby County Tennessee, election officials have received complaints that the voting machines are also switching the selections of voters.

Officials there say the machines are sensitive and it is an issue with voters and how they select their choice.

Via Jack and Catturd2 on X.

Shelby County Election Commissioner Venecia Kimbrow held a press conference Thursday, Oct. 17, to discuss the issue with the machines flipping votes.

Local election officials blamed user error.

Officials spoke out about the voting machine issues in Shelby County Tennessee on Friday. – screengrab

Local ABC 24 reported:

Kimbrow said that the boxes voters are going to are new machines, and there are some learning curves with them, but she did not think there was anything nefarious occurring.

She said she does not believe the machines are the problem, saying they have been tried and personally tested. The situation, she claimed, possibly stems from user error.

The issue comes down to how people are entering their votes. In some cases, people are using their finger when they should be using a stylus, or vice versa.

Kimbrow said that the calibration of the machines can cause the names to switch because of hand placements on the machine, but voters are able to request a stylus.

They blamed it on the voters – who are not using the stylus pens. Sounds like a machine problem.

George Behizy weighed in.

And now Dallas County, Texas GOP Chair Allen West is reporting problems with the voting machines in his county.

Allen West listed a series of issues the county found with the current machines in use there.

