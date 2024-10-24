‘He Slapped Me So Hard in the Face I Spun Around’ – Woman Smacked by Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff Breaks Her Silence

Earlier this month it was reported that Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff “forcefully” smacked his ex-girlfriend over a decade ago after a drunken-filled night during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

This is the same guy who lectured American men on the so-called pitfalls of ‘toxic masculinity.’

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Doug Emhoff reportedly slapped his ex-girlfriend for ‘flirting with another man’ so hard that she “spun around” while they were in a valet line.

The woman, identified as ‘Jane,’ broke her silence to The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported:

Doug Emhoff’s ex-girlfriend has spoken exclusively to DailyMail.com claiming that he slapped her in the face so hard she spun around at a 2012 celebrity event in France. The woman, a successful New York attorney, is remaining anonymous, but decided to speak out after Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, denied the claims through a spokesman. Emhoff’s accuser, who DailyMail.com is naming only as ‘Jane’, initially declined to comment on the record. But Emhoff’s denial, and his alleged hypocrisy by claiming to be a feminist in media interviews, finally became too much for her. ‘What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,’ Jane said. ‘He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.’

Earlier this month Joe Scarborough asked Doug Emhoff about the ‘tabloid’ stories alleging he beat his ex-girlfriend and cheated on his ex-wife with the nanny.

“[Trump’s] spreading it about you,” Joe Scarborough said of the Daily Mail’s stories, “saying it should be front and center, he’s saying it about your wife and making incredibly crude and lewd suggestions about her past life.”

A nervous Emhoff swallowed hard as Scarborough asked him about his personal life. He did not deny the domestic abuse allegations.

“We don’t have time to be pissed off,” Emhoff said. “We don’t have time to focus on it. It’s all a distraction. It’s designed to try to get us off our game.”

“Does it get you off your game?” Scarborough asked.

“No,” Emhoff said. “All we are doing, all we talk about is this election. We understand the stakes. We understand the responsibility.”

WATCH: