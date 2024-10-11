WHOA! A Nervous Doug Emhoff Does Not Deny He Forcefully Slapped His Ex-Girlfriend After Booze-Filled Night in France (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff sat down for an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday and things went south when he was asked about “forcefully” smacking his ex-girlfriend over a decade ago after a drunken-filled night during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

This is the same guy who lectured American men on the so-called pitfalls of ‘toxic masculinity.’

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Doug Emhoff reportedly slapped his ex-girlfriend for ‘flirting with another man’ so hard that she “spun around” while they were in a valet line.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband assaulted his ex-girlfriend, three friends have told Dailymail.com. The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France. One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault. DailyMail.com is not naming the woman, who is a successful New York attorney, but will refer to her by the pseudonym ‘Jane’. A second friend said Jane, who had been dating Emhoff for three months, also told her about the alleged violence at the time. A third friend told DailyMail.com that Jane first told her in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff, and recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then senator Harris was in the news after grilling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations. The friends, who all asked not to be named for fear of retaliation by Emhoff, shared with DailyMail.com pictures of him and Jane together from 2012, and other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story.

Joe Scarborough asked Doug Emhoff about the ‘tabloid’ stories alleging he beat his ex-girlfriend and cheated on his ex-wife with the nanny.

“[Trump’s] spreading it about you,” Joe Scarborough said of the Daily Mail’s stories, “saying it should be front and center, he’s saying it about your wife and making incredibly crude and lewd suggestions about her past life.”

A nervous Emhoff swallowed hard as Scarborough asked him about his personal life. He did not deny the domestic abuse allegations.

“We don’t have time to be pissed off,” Emhoff said. “We don’t have time to focus on it. It’s all a distraction. It’s designed to try to get us off our game.”

“Does it get you off your game?” Scarborough asked.

“No,” Emhoff said. “All we are doing, all we talk about is this election. We understand the stakes. We understand the responsibility.”

WATCH: