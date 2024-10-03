Gold Star Mom Tina Peters Faces Sentencing Today for Protecting the Vote in 2020 Election – LIVE-STREAM VIDEO Starting at 9:30 MT

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Gold star mom Tina Peters will face sentencing today in Colorado for attempting to secure the election in 2020.

In August, the former Mesa County Clerk and gold star mother was found guilty on seven of ten charges for preserving critical election data.

The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo attended the trial and will post an update during the trial.

Tina Peters is the Election Clerk from Mesa County, Colorado. She made a copy of her machines’ information before performing the action requested by Secretary of State Jenna Griswald, who demanded that all voting machines’s election data be erased (which is against the law) after the 2020 election.

Mesa County District launched a criminal investigation against Peters for allegedly posting election system passwords on the internet.

Peters maintained she had nothing to do with the alleged crime she was accused of and was being targeted for documenting election fraud in her county.

Ms. Peters was attacked for her actions.

Many believe today’s sentencing hearing in Colorado is designed to intimidate election workers:

The Sentencing Hearing for the trial designed to “send a message” to US Election Clerks will be Thursday, October 3, 2024 in Grand Junction, CO. Whistleblower and former Clerk Tina Peters is scheduled for sentencing 9:30 am – 12:30 pm MT. In a Colorado Public Radio interview on 9/9/24, DA Dan Rubinstein admitted he wants Peters case to impact clerks around the country. DA Dan Rubinstein: “Yes. I do hope that this case sends a message… I do think that clerks and recorders around the country or people running for clerk and recorder will pay attention. I’m certainly hoping that whatever the outcome is, which is very discretionary with the judge, will send that message.” If you believe your elected Clerk should hold transparent elections and protect and preserve them, stand in solidarity with Tina Peters, in court October 3rd. Mesa County Justice Center, 125 N. Spruce St., Grand Junction, CO 81501, Courtroom 9 Peters was not allowed to present exonerating information in her case and was found guilty of numerous crimes.

The livestream for the Tina Peters Sentencing Hearing is Thursday, October 3rd. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 am MT and run until 12.30 pm. It can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/live/QUxGR32q2XI?si=qgc_GCmKshDP1KYy (https://www.youtube.com/live/QUxGR32q2XI?si=qgc_GCmKshDP1KYy)

