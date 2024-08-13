BREAKING: Former Mesa, CO Clerk and Election Patriot Tina Peters Found Guilty on 7 of 10 Charges

Former Mesa County Clerk and gold star mom Tina Peters was found guilty on seven of ten charges for preserving critical election data.

The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo attended the trial and will post an update on Tuesday.

Tina Peters is the Election Clerk from Mesa County, Colorado. She made a copy of her machines’ information before performing the action requested by Griswald, who demanded that all voting machines’s election data should be erased (which is against the law) after the 2020 election.

Ms. Peters was attacked for her actions.

Mesa County District launched a criminal investigation against Peters for allegedly posting election system passwords on the internet.

Peters maintains she had nothing to do with the crime she is accused and is being targeted for documenting election fraud in her county.

“We have a secretary of state that is drunk with power. She makes emergency decrees and when we query her – she refuses to answer in violation of the state law,” she told the crowd during Mike Lindell’s symposium. “When I started having citizens come to me and tell me that something didn’t’ seem right in our local city elections from years ago to our 2020 election I said if there is a there we will do something about it. I am a Republican — I am a conservative and she’s not and she weaponizes her position to attack people who disagree with her.

“I’ve been persecuted. They are trying to take over our election office. We are the last bastion of freedom in Colorado,” the Mesa County. “We have listened to people. They send me things from all over and there are some discrepancies there that I cannot deny or unsee.”

The FBI raided her home instead of investigating her claims.

“The FBI raided my home at 6 a.m. this morning, accusing me of committing a crime. And they raided the homes of my friends, mostly older women. I was terrified,” ” Peters said on the Lindell channel, adding the FBI “used a battering ram” to destroy the front door of one of her friends’ homes, according to Colorado Politics.

“Essentially, they were soldiers in combat gear. They were not men in suits with badges,” Peters said. “They looked very much like they were in a combat zone — soldiers with automatic weapons and combat gear.”

In February 2022, Peters was interrupted at a local restaurant by police and arrested on some garbage charges.

On Monday, Peters was convicted on three counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. Additionally, she faced convictions for first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with an order from the Secretary of State—each a misdemeanor, according to CPR News.

The jury found Peters not guilty on three charges: criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and identity theft.

Peters’ defense team argued that her actions were within her authority as she sought to preserve what she believed were critical election records. Defense attorney John Case contended that there was no wrongdoing in copying hard drives, claiming that state officials intended to erase vital information during their updates.

Her sentencing is scheduled for October 3rd.

According to Law Professor David Clements, “The judge refused nearly all of her witnesses and excluded virtually all of her defenses.”

UPDATE: In an absolute travesty of justice, the jury in the rigged trial of Tina Peters has found her guilty on most major charges brought against her for simply preserving the records on the Dominion voting machines after the 2020 election “The judge refused nearly all of her… https://t.co/mjwXGzABl1 pic.twitter.com/wfAVY8ZlCL — George (@BehizyTweets) August 12, 2024

Colorado Sun reported: