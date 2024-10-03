JUST IN: George W. Bush-Appointed Judge Gives Biden a Win Before Election, Rules He Can Move Forward with Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

A federal judge late Wednesday gave Joe Biden a win a few weeks before the election and said he can move forward with his student loan forgiveness plan.

US District Judge in Georgia, Randall Hall, a George W. Bush appointee will allow a restraining order against the Biden-Harris Regime’s student loan forgiveness scheme to expire.

The US Supreme Court last year crushed Joe Biden’s student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turned out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program so the Department of Education rolled out a workaround plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans by counting non-payments as payments for a period of time.

Seven Republican states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota and Ohio – sued the Biden Regime over its student loan bailout workaround after the Supreme Court struck down the plan.

BREAKING: My office will be filing suit against Joe Biden for his latest illegal student loan plan. The Supreme Court sided with us on this matter the first time. I look forward to bringing home yet another win for the Constitution and the rule of law. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024

Judge Hall said Georgia had “no legal basis” to sue the Biden Regime and transferred the case to Missouri.

CNBC reported: