JUST IN: George W. Bush-Appointed Judge Gives Biden a Win Before Election, Rules He Can Move Forward with Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

A federal judge late Wednesday gave Joe Biden a win a few weeks before the election and said he can move forward with his student loan forgiveness plan.
US District Judge in Georgia, Randall Hall, a George W. Bush appointee will allow a restraining order against the Biden-Harris Regime’s student loan forgiveness scheme to expire.
The US Supreme Court last year crushed Joe Biden’s student loan bailout program.
Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.
Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turned out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program so the Department of Education rolled out a workaround plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans by counting non-payments as payments for a period of time.
Seven Republican states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota and Ohio – sued the Biden Regime over its student loan bailout workaround after the Supreme Court struck down the plan.
BREAKING: My office will be filing suit against Joe Biden for his latest illegal student loan plan.
The Supreme Court sided with us on this matter the first time. I look forward to bringing home yet another win for the Constitution and the rule of law.
— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024
Judge Hall said Georgia had “no legal basis” to sue the Biden Regime and transferred the case to Missouri.
CNBC reported:
A federal judge will let expire a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration’s sweeping new student loan forgiveness plan, which could deliver relief to tens of millions of Americans.
The plan could benefit as many as three in every four federal student loan holders, when combined with the administration’s previous efforts, according to an estimate by the Center for American Progress.
U.S. District Judge Randal Hall in Georgia, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, delivered the win for the Biden administration late on Wednesday.
The ruling means President Joe Biden may move forward with his administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, just weeks before the November election.
The development stems from a lawsuit against the aid package brought by seven GOP-led states. The states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota and Ohio — said the U.S. Department of Education’s new debt cancellation effort is illegal.