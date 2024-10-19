G7 Defense Ministers Gather in Naples as the World Is on Fire, and Host Italy Sounds the Alert About the Confrontation ‘Between Two Incompatible Visions of the World’

In the ancient northern Italy city of Naples, a very consequential event took place today (19), where the defense ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) opened their meeting with their Italian host warning that ‘the global security framework is growing increasingly precarious’ because of the conflict between ‘two competing visions of the world’.

The G7 is formed by the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with European Union and NATO representatives as usual participants and the inevitable Ukrainians crashing the ‘party’.

This year’s G7 meeting is including the first ministerial meeting dedicated solely to defense.

This comes as the war in the Middle East keeps escalating, and just a few days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Italy has the G7 rotating presidency for 2024, in the context of the western powers also having to deal with the war in Ukraine, China’s movement around Taiwan, and much worsened tensions between North and South Korea.

Reuters reported:

“’The brutal Russian aggressions in Ukraine and the indeed critical situation in Middle East, combined with the profound instability of sub-Saharan Africa and the increasing tension in the Indo-Pacific region, highlight a deteriorated security framework’, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in his opening speech.”

The presence of Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in the Naples has facilitated a discussion on the latest developments in the war.

“Warning that near term forecasts for global security ‘cannot be positive’, Crosetto – a prominent member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party – said tensions were fueled by a confrontation between ‘two different, perhaps incompatible visions of the world.’

On the one side are the countries and organizations that believe in a world order based on international law, Crosetto said, while ‘on the other side, (there are) those who systematically disrespect democracy to pursue their objectives, including by a deliberate use of military force’.”

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell focused on the Midle East, asking for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also called for the release of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

“He told reporters the morning session mainly focused on the Middle East, and said the U.N. mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, could be reviewed but it would be up to the U.N. Security Council to make decisions on its future.”

The host Italy is a major player in the UNIFIL in southern Lebanon ‘to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel’.

The Israeli attacks were criticized by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who paid a visit Lebanon and Jordan on Friday.

