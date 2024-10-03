Former British PM Boris Johnson Claims Benjamin Netanyahu Bugged His Private Bathroom

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bugged his bathroom with a secret listening device.

Johnson wrote in his upcoming memoir, Unleashed, that Netanyahu excused himself to the bathroom during a meeting in his office back in 2017 which he described as similar to “the gents in a posh London club” which exist within a “secret annexe”.

“Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox,” Johnson wrote.

When asked by The Telegraph newspaper whether he would provide any further details about the incident, Johnson replied: “I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book.”

Back in 2018, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was accused by various U.S. officials as having placed various listening devices in the White House to eavesdrop on Donald Trump. The allegations were never officially confirmed.

Such claims are far from the only bizarre revelations in Johnson’s biography.

Last week, in an excerpt of the book released to the Daily Mail, Johnson disclosed that he had considering invading The Netherlands in order to steal five million doses of the dodgy coronavirus vaccine.

“We had the people who could do the job – special units that we had stood up in early 2020, as soon as it became clear that there was going to be a global contest for life-saving kit such as PPE and ventilators,” Johnson wrote.

“We knew exactly where the target was: I could see it on Google Earth. It looked pretty easy to burgle, if you know what to do.”