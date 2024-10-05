FIVE CHINESE U of M Grads Caught Spying On America’s Largest National Guard Base In MI—Only Short Distance From Controversial Proposed Chinese Battery Plant Supported By Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Five recent Chinese graduates of the University of Michigan have been charged with conspiracy, making false statements to investigators, and destroying records during the federal investigation. They were caught with cameras late at night on the base at Camp Grayling, America’s largest US National Guard training facility in Grayling, MI.

The students claimed to be there to observe a meteor shower. Their presence coincided with military exercises involving Taiwanese forces, which led authorities to believe they were engaged in espionage.

According to M-Live, the five suspects who graduated from the University of Michigan in May 2024 are Zhekai Xu, Renxiang Guan, Haoming Zhu, Yi Liang, and Jingzhe Tao. They were found on the US military training base in 2023 near tents, military vehicles, and sensitive communications equipment. Court records show that the students were part of a joint program with Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

MSN reports – The students were found at Bear Lake on the camp’s property after midnight on Aug. 13, 2023. About 7,000 military officials, including some from Taiwan, were participating in live firing exercises, records show.

A U.S. sergeant major found the students taking photos near classified equipment and soldiers sleeping in tents, records show.

One of the students told the sergeant major they were Chinese media members. The sergeant major told them to leave, which they quickly did.

Local police later found the students in a Super 8 motel in Grayling. Further investigation of financial transactions showed they were close associates, and Xu booked the room one week before the Aug. 13 encounter at Bear Lake.

Guan was stopped in mid-December at Detroit Metropolitan Airport before a flight to Shanghai. Customs agents searched his luggage and found evidence in Guan’s external hard drive of two photos of military vehicles at Camp Grayling, records show.

Guan told investigators he did not have interactions with U.S. military, government, or police in northern Michigan, records show.

Investigators found messages on the Chinese messaging app WeChat that showed the group discussing the trip to Camp Grayling. Tao discussed the interaction with the sergeant major, while Liang and Guan discussed deleting photos and messages to avoid agents thinking, “we are colluding,” records show.

The complaint states that the students departed the United States after graduation in May 2024.

It is unknown if the former U of M students are in custody.

The Camp Grayling training facility is less than 100 miles south of the highly controversial proposed CCP battery plant site in Big Rapids, MI, spearheaded by Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Camp Grayling has been training troops from Taiwan – a territory many believe China is preparing to invade.

So, why would Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democrats in the Michigan legislature fight so hard to fund a battery plant tied to the CCP less than 100 miles from Camp Grayling?

In Oct. 2022, the Gateway Pundit reported about the $715 million taxpayer-funded effort courted by Michigan’s tyrannical Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been fighting to keep the plans to open the battery plant located on Michigan’s fourth largest watershed.

While Gov. Whitmer hailed the plan as “the biggest ever economic development project in Northern Michigan,” she ignored the community’s environmental impacts and potential security risks.

Lori Brock, a Green Twp resident, owner of a local real estate agency, and Friesian horse ranch owner, has one of the largest parcels of land near the proposed Gotion plant. Brock also adopts animals on her farm, like the donkey I was able to meet the first time I traveled to her farm to meet the fearless, anti-Communist battery plant in my backyard activist.

Brock has fearlessly fought back against the Chinese battery plant and the Michigan Democrat Party machine. Just days after she hosted a rally with over 100 attendees from across the state of Michigan who came to show her and her neighbors their support, the Agriculture and Rural Development office, a government organization under the authority of dirty Democrat AG Dana Nessel’s office, received a Right to Farm complaint. The complaint alleged that there was manure run-off from Brock’s farm into tributaries of the Muskegon River.

Brock, who built the farm 13 years ago and has never had any issues before, believes the complaint was just “harassment.”

When the Agriculture and Rural Development office representative showed up on Lori’s farm, Lori had media and camera crews waiting for her. The woman tasked with assessing her farm apologized for coming and told Lori she had no idea why she was sent to her farm and that it was obviously very well taken care of.

Ms. Brock was first to expose the clause in Gotion’s business filings during a radio interview with Chuck Thelan, Gotion’s VP of North America. The clause states the battery company “shall set up a party organization and carry out party activities in accordance with the constitution of the Communist Party of China.”

A victory for Michigan residents!

The Gateway Pundit was pleased to report on August 13, 2024, that Gotion has decided to give up on its attempts to purchase more farmland in the Big Rapids/Green Twp. area.