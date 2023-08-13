Update: Chinese-Owned Battery Plant With Ties to Communist China Backs Out of Deal to Purchase Michigan Farmland

The Gateway Pundit reported on brave single mother, Lori Brock, who fought against plans by Gotion, a CCP Chinese company, to build a battery factory in her small community in Green Twp, MI.

Brock owns approximately 150 acres, where she raises a variety of animals, next door to several pieces of property purchased with Michigan taxpayer dollars where the battery factory would be located.

The Daily Mail reports that, while Gotion did complete the purchase of 260 acres of derelict industrial land in the township, they “‘listened to concerns of local residents and decided not to purchase two large parcels of land zoned for agriculture use at this time.”

When initial plans for the factory were announced, Brock began investigating. The battery plant would have been located on the third largest watershed in Michigan.

Additionally, the largest National Guard training facility in America is less than 100 miles away which raises national security concerns. Speaking to a congressional committee in July, former director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina, said it was ‘100 percent’ likely the plant would be used to spy for the CCP.

Brock’s public stance against the plant did not come without cost. Lori received a warning from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that was allegedly filed with the Soros-funded SOS Jocelyn Benson’s office, citing issues with the condition of Lori’s farm. State and local officials used a myriad of tactics to try to intimidate opponents of the factory, but it appears it did not work.

The Daily Mail reports: