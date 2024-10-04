FEMA Announces Non-Citizen Aliens Will be Granted Disaster Assistance

As Americans suffer through the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and communities in North Carolina continue to search for over 200 missing loved ones lost in flooding, there is a glimmer of hope for non-citizens.

If you are one of the millions of non-citizens that the Biden-Harris regime granted asylum to, you may qualify for FEMA aid.

FEMA will grant illegals assistance including:

* Permanent Residents

* Non-citizens granted asylum

* Certain non-citizens of their spouses or kids

* More

Via Natalie Winters.



If you’re Cuban or Haitian you qualify for assistance.

Congratulations.

Via the FEMA website.

A: A qualified non-citizen national includes: Legal Permanent Residents (“Green Card” holders).

Non-citizens granted asylum.

Refugees.

Non-citizens whose deportation status is being withheld for at least one year.

Non-citizens paroled into the U.S. for at least one year for urgent humanitarian purposes or significant public benefit.

Cuban/Haitian entrants.

Certain battered non-citizens or their spouses or children.

Certain victims of a severe form of human trafficking, including persons with a “T” or “U” visa.

For the rest of you – Kamala is rewarding you with $750 in assistance. That ought to cover your groceries for a week or two.

Hurricane Helene victims get $750. Here’s a video of illegal aliens detailing the freebies Democrats gave them: – Free hotels

– Free food

– Free toiletries

– Free insurance This is the reality of Kamala’s America. Video: @nickshirleyy pic.twitter.com/muH522TfLj — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 3, 2024

Oh, and FEMA is running out of money because they dipped into the disaster relief funds to help pay for the millions of illegals they allowed to walk across the US border in the past 3.5 years.