Two-Tiered Justice System: FEC Fined Hillary Clinton For Lying About Funding of Fake Russia Dossier…Was Never Threatened with Cuffs

Remember this?

The FEC in 2022 fined Hillary Clinton and the DNC for lying about funding the fake Russia dossier.

The FEC fined Clinton and said her campaign violated the rules because they failed to disclose payments funneled to Fusion GPS through DNC law firm Perkins Coie.

Hillary Clinton got a light slap on the wrist for her crimes.

Hillary Clinton skated after she paid more than $1 million for a fake dossier and gave it to the FBI/CIA to spy on her political opponent, Donald Trump.

“The FEC, in a memo to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which filed its complaint over three years ago, said it fined Clinton’s treasurer $8,000 and the DNC’s treasurer $105,000.” the Washington Examiner reported last year.

Trump was also accused of violating campaign finance law when he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels a ‘hush payment’ in 2016, but instead of fining him, a Soros-backed District Attorney is threatening to arrest him on a felony indictment.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

This is a probe that former Manhattan DA Cy Vance decided not to pursue because he knew he didn’t have a case.

FEC expert Hans von Spakovsky told Fox News that Alvin Bragg doesn’t have the authority to prosecute a federal campaign finance violation.

“If the state charges are based on a supposed violation of federal campaign finance law, then the Manhattan DA is way off base,” he told Fox News.

Hillary Clinton and the DNC were fined $113,000 for violating campaign finance laws while Trump is being threatened with handcuffs.