Experienced Boat Captain Captures Gigantic, Mysterious Monster-Shaped Sonar Image at Loch Ness, Sending the ‘Nessie Craze’ Into Full Swing Yet Again!

The strange shape suspected of being the Loch Ness monster is shown 328 feet above the surface of the loch /UNPIXSUp in the Highlands of Scotland, the by-now usual craze is in full swing, with brand new sightings of the Loch Ness Monster, one of the planet’s most famous folkloric creatures.

It was back in the dark ages when Saint Columba, an Irish monk, famously encountered what he called a ‘water beast’ swimming in the River Ness, which flows from the ‘loch’, a highland lake.

Then, almost a hundred years ago, in the 1930s, a local hotel manager burst into the local bar one evening claiming to have just seen a ‘whale-like creature’ in Loch Ness.

The news coverage of this event kick-started the modern Loch Ness craze spanning almost a century, and that apparently is not about to go away any time soon.

Now, the search for the mythical creature that has captured the imagination of people around the world has been taken up a gear.

“Shaun Sloggie, a seasoned Loch Ness skipper, was cruising across the loch when he spotted a mysterious shape on sonar. While its source remains unclear, Sloggie, 30, admits he’s ‘never seen anything like it. The strangeness of it was chilling – it’s the sort of thing that leaves you speechless,’ he said.”

Slogg and maritime pilot Liam McKenzie were working on a normal day, doing their usual rounds at Cruise Loch Ness, when they noticed the strange shape on the sonar.

It happened about two weeks ago, as they were preparing for another vessel’s arrival when suddenly the sonar flashed up.

“The sonar indicated that a large object was lurking at a depth of around 98 metres. He described it as ‘the biggest thing I’ve ever seen.’

With its elongated shape and distinct features hinting at air pockets, the team couldn’t help but wonder if the sonar reading was tied to the infamous Loch Ness Monster. ‘We’ve seen all sorts of fish that shouldn’t be here, but this? This was different,’ Sloggie said. […] ‘We’re not sonar experts, but I’ve never seen anything like it’.”

When they returned to the scene to investigate, the mysterious contact had vanished.

“Spookily, the last major sonar contact in Loch Ness occurred almost exactly four years ago, on September 24, 2020.”

Many images of the fabled creature have been proven to be fakes, but it has not stopped tourists travelling to the area every year in hope of seeing Nessie.

