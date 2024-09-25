WATCH: Footage Suggests There Are Currently TWO Loch Ness Monsters

It’s been almost 100 years since the ‘Nessie’ craze began, turning a bucolic Scottish lake into the home of one of planet earths greatest mysteries – or hoaxes, depending on your views on the subject.

The folklore surrounding Loch Ness gained a new impulse last august, when the ‘newly revamped’ Loch Ness Centre gathered volunteers from across the globe to participate – in person and online – in the ‘largest surface watch’ that put the Scottish highlands back in the world’s eye.

While nothing came out of the event, ‘Nessie Hunters’ are still keeping a watchful eye searching for clues to the mythical creature.

It now arises that new footage of an unidentified hump in Scotland’s Loch Ness surprisingly suggests that ‘there might not be one, but possibly TWO long-necked creatures lurking in its depths’, according to one dedicated monster hunter.

“A video captured just days ago from a webcam at Airanloch Bed and Breakfast, on the loch’s north shore, showed a large wake moving south across the water, with what appeared to be a hump near the front. It came soon after similar wakes were seen elsewhere on the water, which Nessie hunter Eoin O’Faodhagain maintained was ‘not a coincidence’.”

‘There are obviously two creatures taking up residence in this area of the loch at the moment’, O’Faodhagain said. ‘Whether they are here all the time is another matter – more visual research will have to be carried out to answer this’, he said.”

The monster hunter says that two wakes in quick succession suggest that ‘these Nessies have a fondness for the area’.

While the Loch Ness monster has been repeatedly dismissed as a hoax, diehard believers like O’Faodhagain are unconvinced.

His belief makes him frequently watch the Loch Ness webcam from his home in County Donegal, Ireland.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register currently boasts 1,157 logged Nessie sightings, but now he brought a new element into the decades-old debate over the monster’s existence.

“’I immediately notice a highly disturbed wake coming in the direction of the webcam that looked very unusual’, O’Faodhagain said.

‘There was a long object that looked bumpy on top of the water, moving through the loch with a strong wake against the current. In the middle of the object, a pale hump-like part of some creature can be seen rising up throughout the length of the video clip. I was so captivated by the sighting’.”

