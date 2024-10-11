Border Patrol Whistleblower in O’Keefe’s “Line In The Sand” Film Receives Memo From US CBP Demanding Answers – Whistleblower Responds with Fire

Zachary Apotheker, the Border Patrol whistleblower who appeared in James O’Keefe’s film titled, “Line In The Sand” received a memo from US Customs and Border Protection demanding answers about his involvement in the documentary.

“Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S. border crisis like never before: Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S. funded child detention camps. Watch this gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change,” the film’s description reads.

The memo reads:

You are hereby instructed to provide a detailed memorandum responding to the questions below no later than the end of your shift on October 9, 2024. You will be provided time during your shift to complete your memorandum. Background: It has come to management’s attention that video clips to the movie “Line in the Sand” have aired on social media and or the internet and you have been observed in these video clips in uniform and in a USBP service vehicle. Did you participate in any filmed interview, meeting or discussion for the movie “Line in the Sand”?

a. If yes, did you participate while you were on duty?

b. If yes, did you participate while you were in CBP-issued uniform?

c. If yes, when did you participate in these interviews? Please provide any and all dates of filmed interviews, meeting or discussions.

d. If yes, were any of these interviews filmed on USBP property?

i. If yes, which locations and when?

e. If yes, did you receive any compensation or benefit for your participation in these interview(s), meeting(s) or discussion(s)? Did you participate in any filmed interview, meeting or discussion for the movie “Line in the Sand,” from inside a USBP service vehicle?

a. If yes, were you on duty during the filming of this interview, meeting or discussion?

b. If yes, did you transport any non-USBP employee in a USBP service vehicle?

i. If yes, for what purpose did you transport a non-USBP employee in a USBP service vehicle? Have you provided any CBP information to any non-CBP employee in connection with “Line in the Sand”?

a. If yes, what information did you provide?

b. If yes, to whom did you provide this information?

c. If yes, did you obtain this information by accessing CBP systems?

i. If yes, what systems did you access?

ii. If yes, when did you access these systems?

iii. If yes, what information did you obtain? If you answered yes to any of the questions above, did you receive supervisory approval in advance of your actions?

a. If yes, from who did you receive supervisory approval?

b. If yes, when did you receive supervisory approval

BREAKING NEWS: Border Patrol Whistleblower in “Line In The Sand” Film receives lengthy memo from US Customs and Border Protection demanding answers about his involvement in our film released today.@ZachApotheker is asked if he got permission to speak in the movie “Line In The… pic.twitter.com/ORU9VWH04Q — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 10, 2024

Zachary Apotheker appeared in O’Keefe’s film because he just couldn’t sit back silently as children are trafficked, raped and abused.

Tonight, a video of me was featured on Tucker Carlson's Instagram. There was a movie premiere in California, but I decided not to attend. It wasn't because I didn't want to go, but to stay close to my family. I'll never be a 'Hollywood guy.' I'm a street kid from a small town… pic.twitter.com/kNzvPA0CJO — Zachary Apotheker (@ZachApotheker) October 9, 2024

Zachary Apotheker responded with fire.

“The only compensation I received and benefited from was a free, clean, and clear conscience because I told the truth to the American Public and fulfilled my duty to the Constitution,” Apotheker said.

“There are over 300,000 missing children that the Department of Homeland Security has admittedly not been able to keep track of,” he said.

“I received all the necessary approval I needed from the United States Constitution,” he added.

WATCH: