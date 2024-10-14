EXCLUSIVE: J6 Political Prisoner Speaks Out About What Ray Epps Whispered to Ryan Samsel Before Capitol ‘Breach’

One of the most mysterious figures of January 6th is Arizona resident Ray Epps. So many questions surround the Arizonan’s actions on that day and the lack of interest exuding from the DOJ that has seemingly been interested in prosecuting any- and everything having to do with the protesters at the US Capitol on that day.

The Praying Grandma, Rebecca Lavrenz, and Jalise Middleton, a middle-aged woman dependent on a knee-scooter to move around, have been persecuted by the weaponized Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland. A security guard for Dr. Simone Gold, and Dr. Gold herself, have been thrust into the perils of the justice system despite being permitted to speak at the events that day.

One of those J6ers who was sucker-punched by cops, James Grant, had some incredible information that he wanted to share but was reluctant because of his status with the Department of Justice.

But that’s over and Grant has now reached out exclusively to The Gateway Pundit to tell his story.

Ray Epps went from #16 on the FBI’s list of suspects to being completely removed almost overnight despite insurmountable evidence that he participated in inciting the “insurrection” (as the Democrats, Mockingbird Media, and J6 Select Committee have falsely and defamatorily labeled the events).

Epps, a former President of the Arizona Chapter of the OathKeepers, somehow managed to evade prosecution until he was finally charged with Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds in September 2023 and eventually sentenced to a laughable one-year probation.

New allegations, however, have emerged from J6 political prisoner James Grant regarding not just Ray Epps actions on that day, but selective editing of certain events surrounding that first “breach” of the bike racks utilized to hold back a crowd of potentially hundreds of thousands of MAGA protesters.

Before the events of January 6th, James Grant had a promising future. He had just graduated from North Carolina State University with honors and was headed to the University of Alabama on a merit scholarship to attend law school. After the events on January 6th, the young man’s dreams and ambitions have come to a screeching and indefinite halt.

Grant was charged as a co-defendant of Ryan Samsel, despite the pair having no prior knowledge of each other. He would go on to serve just over 32 months in federal prison after being convicted on 4 of 9 charges in a Washington DC court, including assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon was the bike rack that Ryan Samsel and others had pushed into a police line just moments after Ray Epps whispered in Samsel’s ear. Grant, however, was not one of those individuals pushing that bike rack and never used a weapon to engage with police officers during the events of that day.

According to the New York Times, Ryan Samsel told the FBI in January 2022 that when Epps whispered in his ear shortly before pushing the barricades, “his entire words were ‘Relax, the cops are just doing their job.‘”

Video evidence and Grant’s recollection of what was said do not align with this statement.

Last week, Grant reached out to The Gateway Pundit, now unburdened from the grips of the Department of Justice, to tell us what he believes Epps said: “We need more [unintelligible]”. And a video posted to YouTube filmed from just over Samsel’s shoulder makes it now quite clear:

“We need more people.”

There is an abundance of prior, and post, actions from Epps that supports him thinking and saying “we need more people” rather than “the cops are doing their job.”

On January 5th, Epps famously appeared on a live-stream at two separate points, first whispering “we’re here to storm the Capitol” and then later telling a crowd “We need to go into the Capitol! Into the Capitol!” after first saying he can’t say it because he’d probably get arrested. Of course, when the crowd urged him not to say it then, he insisted. The crowd immediately began chanting “Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed…”

Side Note: It also must be mentioned that on January 5th, BLM activist John Sullivan (Jayden X) was also in that same crowd around Epps. On January 6th, Sullivan would enter the Capitol with Jade Sacker filming. Sacker would say, “I’ll give you your hug now… we did it! You were right! We did it!” To which Sullivan responded, “Dude, I was trying to tell you! I couldn’t say much!” Sacker asks, “You weren’t recording, right??” “I’ll delete that sh*t” Sullivan responds. Oops.

On January 6th, Epps was recorded screaming to the crowd “we are going to the Capitol, where our problems are! It’s that direction!”

He told another protester, “When we go in…leave this here. We don’t need to get shot.”

Then, of course, he was seen at the first Capitol breach at the bike racks whispering in Ryan Samsel’s ear seconds before Samsel pushes the bike racks.

Former FBI Assistant Director of Counter-Terrorism Jill Sanborn famously refused to answer Senator Ted Cruz’s questions about Ray Epps and whether or not he was a federal asset.

Ray Epps organizing & rallying people to go into the Capitol on January 6th. I will show it AGAIN, AGAIN, & AGAIN until the WHOLE world sees the truth. Who paid Ray Epps?! pic.twitter.com/Hrt4WuBvzf — KC (@KCPayTreeIt) December 29, 2023

One lesser-known fact is that Epps was not just at the first breach at the bike racks, but he’s also on footage running up to the next set of barricades to the Capitol. From footage obtained by M5News on Rumble, you can see a man wearing the same red hat and tan Marine Corps MARPAT F.R.O.G. gear at the second breach of the US Capitol Police perimeter.

Further, Gary McBride of M5News also discovered that, moments after a bizarre red smoke canister is deployed, Epps falls back through the crowd with several others in front and rear. Mission accomplished?

Minutes later, at 2:12pm, Epps would text his nephew “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it,” according to a transcribed interview under oath with the J6 Select Committee.

Just to recap:

On January 5th, Epps is seen near BLM activist John Sullivan telling the crowd “We need to go INTO the Capitol!” and “We’re storming the Capitol!”

On January 6th, he’s seen urging people to goto the Capitol. “That’s where our problems are!”

Then he whispers “we need more people!” into Ryan Samsel’s ear before the first breach

Epps jogs up to the front of the second barricade and is seen interacting with protesters before the second breach

Later, Epps is seen egressing out of the crowd with several other individuals moments after red smoke is popped from directly behind him

He then texts his nephew “I also orchestrated it.”

So why would the New York Times report that Samsel told the FBI that Epps told him the cops were just doing their job? Perhaps the same reason that James Grant was afraid to speak out about this while he was still under the thumb of the weaponized DOJ? Do your own research on the abuses Ryan Samsel has suffered while in prison and form your own researched opinion. You can start here.

There will be more coming from James Grant’s statement in the coming days.