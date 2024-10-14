EUROPE AGAINST MIGRATION: Globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk from Poland Suspends the ‘Right to Asylum’ To Fight Illegal Immigrant Surge

When the Eurofanatic and Globalist Donald Tusk was again elected as Poland’s Prime Minister, there was an ample expectation that he would roll back the policies enacted by the previous Law and Justice (PiS) nationalist government.

And indeed, he set out to do just that, with varying levels of success – from trying to facilitate the ‘right’ to abortion to implementing legislation about the so-called ‘global warming’, Tusk has been adhering to the globalist playbook in multiple ways.

But there is one aspect in which his administration has pretty much been a continuation of the PiS government’s agenda: immigration.

The scourge of unchecked mass migration has also hurt Poland, and Tusk set out to enact policies to fight that, even if that does not please the Brussels bureaucracy.

Now, we learn that Poland is planning to ‘temporarily suspend the right to asylum’—an extreme measure compared to any taken by an EU member so far.

The suspension is a part of ‘a strategy to limit illegal migration’ amidst tensions with neighboring Belarus, which Warsaw is accusing of channeling migrants across its border.

Reuters reported:

“One of the elements of the migration strategy will be the temporary territorial suspension of the right to asylum,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.

‘I will demand this, I will demand recognition in Europe for this decision’, he told a congress held by his liberal Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, the largest member of Poland’s coalition government.”

Tusk has stated that ‘the right to asylum’ is being abused by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin and by people smugglers in a way that goes against the reason for its existence.

“Migration has been high on the agenda in Poland since 2021, when large numbers of people, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, started trying to illegally cross the border with Belarus in what Warsaw and the European Union said was a crisis orchestrated by Minsk and its ally Russia.”

Russia and Belarus have denied responsibility for the problem, that is afflicting all Europe.

Tusk will unveil his migration strategy at a government meeting tomorrow (15), the first anniversary of the election that brought him back to power.

“Since taking office in December 2023, Tusk has pursued a tough policy towards migration, a strategy which has won broad public support but which has dismayed activists who had hoped he would abandon the previous, nationalist administration’s approach.”

Needless to say, migrant advocacy groups are up in arms.

Marysia Zlonkiewicz from Grupa Granica, an NGO that ‘helps migrants at the border’, said suspending the right to asylum is against the constitution and ‘would push migrants into the hands of people smugglers’.

Read more: