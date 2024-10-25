Elon Musk’s PAC Ends Million Dollar Giveaways After Threat from DOJ

Elon Musk’s America PAC has ended the million-dollar giveaways to voters after a threat from the Department of Justice.

Musk had recently begun giving away $1 million each day until the November election to registered swing state voters who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

Voters did not need to commit to voting for Donald Trump to be able to sign the petition and enter for their chance to win.

“The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition, and that’s it, really,” Musk said of the giveaway.

However, the Justice Department warned that giving millions of dollars to regular American citizens may be a violation of federal law.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro had also urged an investigation into the giveaway.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously, we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro told Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker.

“But when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” he added. “That is deeply concerning. … It’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”

Since the warning from the DOJ, the prizes appear to have come to a halt.

Mediaite reported on Thursday: