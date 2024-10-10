Elon Musk Steps Up Again-Accelerates Starlink Access for Hurricane Milton Victims

Another day, another example of Elon Musk stepping up and stepping in to help Americans.

Musk announced that Starlink is working with T-Mobile, one of Florida’s larger cell phone carriers, to connect Starlink with the cellular provider in the event cell service is compromised during Hurricane Milton.

SpaceX and T-Mobile say more than 10K Starlink kits have been activated for cell satellite service.

The connection will allow those affected to contact emergency services and loved ones.

Musk shared, “We have accelerated the rollout of Starlink direct to cell phone connectivity for areas affected by the hurricanes. This is being provided free of charge by SpaceX and TMobile to help those in need.”

We have accelerated the rollout of Starlink direct to cell phone connectivity for areas affected by the hurricanes. This is being provided free of charge by SpaceX and TMobile to help those in need. https://t.co/SedY5jGEMJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2024

Fox Business reports:

SpaceX further clarified that the satellites will provide emergency alerts and texts for all phones and carriers, but T-Mobile phones have already been sent a notification that they can additionally “text loved ones” and 911. “The FCC has also rapidly approved emergency special temporary authority for coverage in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton,” the company said.

Starlink shared on X, “In addition to the thousands (>10k) of Starlink kits we are delivering in response to Hurricane Helene, the @Starlink team and @TMobile activated our Direct to Cell satellites to provide emergency alerts for all phones and carriers of those in affected areas.”

“The @FCC has also rapidly approved emergency special temporary authority for coverage in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.”

“We have now enabled basic texting (SMS) for those on T-Mobile phones in hurricane affected areas. Text messages have already been sent and received. You can text loved ones, text 911 and continue to receive emergency alerts.”

“If a phone connects to a Starlink satellite, it will have 1 to 2 bars of signal and show “T-Mobile SpaceX” in the network name. Users may have to manually retry text messages if they don’t go through at first, as this is being delivered on a best-effort basis. The service works best outdoors, and occasionally works indoors near a window. ”

In addition to the thousands (>10k) of Starlink kits we are delivering in response to Hurricane Helene, the @Starlink team and @TMobile activated our Direct to Cell satellites to provide emergency alerts for all phones and carriers of those in affected areas. The @FCC has also… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2024

Starlink has already been deployed in Georgia, North Carolina and other areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, and President Trump has praised Musk, saying, “Elon will always come through.”

Dr. Phil McGraw shared his experience helping an elderly woman two weeks after having heart surgery, who was trapped without food, electricity or the ability to communicate with the outside world. McGraw thanked Elon for his part in helping to provide much-needed help to aid.