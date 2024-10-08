Elon Musk Helps Level The Playing Field, Bankrolls Republican House Candidates in Key Races

Elon Musk is doing his bit to save America from a permanent Democrat Party takeover and all that would entail.

As well as throwing his influence and financial weight behind Donald Trump, the mercurial billionaire is also funding Republican candidates in key Congressional races as the GOP seeks to hold on to its majority ahead of next month’s general election.

Axios has the details:

Elon Musk’s super PAC is providing Republicans a critical funding backstop in key House districts, pouring millions of dollars into helping GOP candidates in races across the country. I It’s a boon to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), whose primary super PAC is being heavily outspent by its Democratic counterpart in key districts. The GOP’s Congressional Leadership Fund has put nearly $140 million into ads in competitive districts through the end of the year, compared to almost $180 million for House Majority PAC, according to AdImpact. … Musk’s America PAC has spent more than $8 million since mid-September to make up that $40 million gap, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The cash, spread out over 18 districts, makes Musk’s PAC one of the biggest national spenders in 2024 congressional races. That’s on top of the $55 million he has poured into supporting former President Donald Trump.

Among the candidates he is supporting include America First candidates such as army veteran Joe Kent in Washington all the way through to more establishment figures like New York Congressman Mike Lawle.

This weekend, Musk announced an incredible initiative offering $30 per hour for those willing to get involved with voter registration efforts.

He is also promising an additional $47 for each referred voter from swing states who sign a petition supporting constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and the Second Amendment.

Musk's contributions are all the more vital given that GOP was already being vastly outspent by their Democratic opponents, many of whom are bankrolled by liberal billionaires and woke corporations.

Speaking at the rally alongside Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Musk described the election as the most important of his lifetime.

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime," he warned. "This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively."