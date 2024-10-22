ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Team Kamala Harris Colluding with Far-Left British Political Operatives to “Kill Musk’s Twitter”- Musk Responds with Fiery Message

The real foreign interference in this election is not coming from Russia but rather from Harris campaign officials colluding with political operatives from arguably America’s closest ally, The United Kingdom. And the world’s richest man is right in the bullseye.

As The Gateway Pundit has tirelessly reported, the Harris-Biden regime has been relentlessly trying to put Musk ‘in his place.’ Biden-Harris’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been baselessly investigating Elon Musk’s lawful purchase of X/Twitter in 2022 and is also suing him.

To make matters worse, the SEC announced last month they would sanction Musk after he refused to appear in court for testimony regarding his acquisition of X/Twitter, even though his testimony had already been rescheduled for early October.

Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi have now exclusively obtained documents that reveal that British political operatives advising Kamala Harris’s campaign have launched plans to destroy X/Twitter because Elon Musk has dared to make the social media platform a place where free speech can flourish. This explosive expose was published on Thacker’s substack The DisInformation Chronicle.

Internal documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) demonstrate that the group plans in writing to “kill Musk’s Twitter” while deepening relationships with the Harris-Biden regime. They are also aligning themselves with pro-censorship Democrats like Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has introduced multiple bills to destroy Internet free speech under the guise of stopping “misinformation” and “fake news.”

The DisInformation Chronicle reveals The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is deeply tied to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s far-left Labour Party and serves as a messaging soundboard for one of Labour’s top think tanks, Labour Together. Moreover, the CCDH and Labour Together were founded by Morgan McSweeney, the figure most responsible for Starmer’s ascension to Prime Minister.

The documents also show that “Kill Musk’s Twitter” is the first item in the CCDH’s template of its monthly agenda notes, which dates back to the beginning of the year. They hope to accomplish this by targeting advertising on X and leveraging EU regulations.

This further proves that destroying X/Twitter will be high on a Harris regime’s priority list.

According to documents obtained by Taibbi and Thacker, along with interviews with CCDH whistleblowers, an invitation-only conference held this past summer which members of the Harris-Biden regime attended, including a senior advisor at the White House and multiple State Department officials. Soros-funded Media Matters for America (which is suing Musk) as well as a staffer from far-left Congressman Adam Schiff’s office were also present.

What makes the CCDH documents even more troubling is that Labour Together political operatives have been teaching election strategy to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. This revelation led to far-left Politico to describe Labour and the Democrats as “sister parties.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the ties run so deep between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party that the latter is sending nearly 100 staff to the U.S. to her campaign in crucial battleground states. These operatives, led by Sofia Patel, will target key swing states like Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in a desperate bid to push Harris into the White House.

Today’s disturbing revelations caught the attention of Musk, who responded with this fiery message: “This is war.” Stay tuned for any further steps.

This is war https://t.co/tesncwEoXE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

In two weeks, Americans will vote to decide whether we remain a country that values free thought or desires a far-left dictatorship. Make no mistake: X/Twitter is just the tip of the iceberg regarding internet censorship.

Should a Harris regime succeed in silencing Musk, prominent conservative websites like The Gateway Pundit will be next.