Leftist British Labour Party to Send 100 Operatives to Campaign Kamala Harris in Battleground US States – Elon Musk Slams Foreign Meddling in American Election

The far-left British Labour Party is sending nearly 100 staff to the U.S. to help Kamala Harris’s campaign in crucial battleground states, just weeks before the November election.

This blatant act of foreign election interference has infuriated many, with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Sebastian Gorka slamming the move as illegal and outrageous.

The Labour operatives, led by Sofia Patel, will target key swing states like Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in a desperate bid to push Harris into the White House.

Patel’s LinkedIn post bragged about mobilizing Labour staff to campaign for the Democrats.

“I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” the post reads.

“I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing,” it added.

An internal email from Patel rallied Labour staff to assist in electing America’s first female president, provocatively urging them to “show those Yanks how to win elections,” according to the Telegraph.

While Labour insists that participants are paying for their travel and working on their own time, according to GBNews, critics see this as a brazen attempt to meddle in American democracy.

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk wasted no time in reacting to the news. Taking to X, Musk slammed the move, calling it “illegal.”

This is illegal https://t.co/EHuKfyMcnj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

His sentiment was echoed by other conservative voices, including Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to President Trump. Gorka, born in the UK, lambasted Labour’s actions as a “bloody outrage,” likening it to Barack Obama’s infamous Brexit meddling.

“It’s complete interference in American politics and an incredible show of desperation that, not only would this come up as an idea, but that this would be permitted or encouraged by the Kamala campaign,” Gorka said per Telegraph.

“I think the real extent of the damage will be clear after if, God willing, the America First team wins and president Trump is victorious in November.

“The UK has a very special place in president Trump’s heart, but why on earth would Labour be doing this in America three weeks before the presidential election?

“What would Starmer think if president Trump sent a team to campaign against him in the UK?”

In X post, Gorka wrote, “Forget the Russians. It’s Commie Brits working for Kamala.”

Forget the Russians. It’s Commie Brits working for Kamala. https://t.co/Bukq8IzpTo — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 17, 2024

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) allows foreign nationals to volunteer in campaigns but strictly prohibits them from making contributions or participating in decision-making processes. The Labour Party’s initiative, while not directly funding these trips, raises ethical and legal questions about the extent of permissible foreign involvement.

According to FEC:

Foreign national as campaign volunteer Although foreign nationals may not make contributions or expenditures (including advances of personal funds) in connection with any federal, state or local election, an individual who is a foreign national may participate in campaign activities as an uncompensated volunteer. In doing so, the volunteer must be careful not to participate in the decision-making process of the campaign. The Federal Election Campaign Act (the Act) and Commission regulations specifically prohibit foreign nationals from participating in the decisions of any person involving election-related activity. For example, a foreign national volunteer may attend committee events and campaign strategy meetings, but may not be involved in the management of the committee.

As a campaign volunteer who covers your own travel expenses to attend campaign-related events, you might wonder if those expenses count as an in-kind contribution to the campaign.

According to FEC regulations, the answer is not a simple yes or no—it depends on how much you spend and the nature of the expenses.